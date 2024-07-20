The Bachelorette first impression rose recipient Sam McKinney accused of breaking up with woman right before filming

It looks like Sam M, formally known as Sam McKinney, is making a big impression on more than just Jenn Tran.

Jenn has already admitted that she has a history of picking bad men.

Now, it looks like she may have started her Bachelorette journey off by picking another one.

Whenever she’s with Sam M, Jenn is giddy. She’s admitted that she is incredibly attracted to him, and she can’t stop locking lips with the 27-year-old contractor from South Carolina.

On the surface, he seems like a solid guy with great relationship potential. After all, his Bachelorette bio says that one of the most important things to Sam M is loyalty, and he’s talked at length about how badly he wants to be a husband and start a family.

But in reality, Sam M may be there for the wrong reasons, and he’s starting to look like a bit of a player.

Woman accuses Sam McKinney of dumping her to film The Bachelorette

How ready can you possibly be to jump into a relationship with The Bachelorette lead if you end another one the day you leave for filming? That question leads us to believe that Sam M is definitely not ready for Jenn Tran.

A TikToker that goes by @raeleylorine accused Sam M of doing just that and she laid out all the details of how they met and what they were up to literally up until the day that Sam M ended things and headed to California.

While Sam and his pre-Jenn lady admittedly weren’t committed, she claims he used that as his reason for heading out to film the show, claiming that since she didn’t share her feelings with him, he decided to go another direction and try to find love on reality TV instead.

Sam McKinney’s ex-fiancee is putting him on blast too

That’s not the only woman he’s been spending time with right before trying to win over Jenn, either.

Reality Steve is on top of this spicy spoiler and he talked to Sam M’s ex-fiancee, the one he accused of cheating on him and breaking his heart.

According to Reality Steve’s chat with Sam’s ex, they ended their engagement last June, but that didn’t end the relationship.

He claimed that Sam and this woman continued seeing each other in some capacity until January 2024, so well after Sam would have applied to film the show and just weeks before he left to film.

That would mean that Sam M was dating or seeing or doing something with his ex-fiancee and this TikTok woman during the same time frame.

That doesn’t sound incredibly loyal, and it also sounds like Sam M took the opportunity to film The Bachelorette as just that — and for the wrong reasons. We have to wonder what Jenn would think of all this.

The Bachelortte airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.