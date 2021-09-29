The Bachelorette fans want to see Michael Allio and Amanda Kloots date after this flirty exchange

Fans are shipping The Bachelorette alum Michael Allio and DWTS contestant Amanda Kloots after she left him a compliment. Pic credit: CBS/ABC

The Bachelorette alum Michael Allio may not have found love with Katie Thurston but it seems that he may have potential with Dancing With the Stars contestant Amanda Kloots.

Fans are shipping Michael and Amanda, and there are plenty of reasons why they would be a good fit for each other.

Both are recently widowed.

Michael lost his wife to cancer in 2019. The two had been married for seven years.

Amanda lost her husband, Nick Cordero, to COVID-19 complications in 2020 at just 41 years old. She even recently danced to their wedding song on Dancing With the Stars.

Amanda and Nick had been married for three years before he passed.

Additionally, Amanda and Michael are both single parents with young sons.

Michael’s son James is six while Amanda’s son Elvis is just two years old.

Michael and Amanda flirt on social media

Fans’ dreams of Michael and Amanda may be in the works of coming true after they shared a flirty exchange on Instagram.

Michael uploaded an adorable picture of him and James spending quality time together.

Amanda rushed to the comments section to gush over the duo, writing, “Aww you two are the cutest.”

Michael was sure to respond and even issued a compliment in return.

He wrote, “thanks AK! BTW you killed it on @dancingabc on Monday.”

She replied, “awww thank you friend!!!! Does this mean you’re voting for me?!”

Michael affirmed that he would vote for her as many times possible, writing, “YES! X 10.”

The two kept responding to keep the conversation going longer.

“oh YAY!!! sorry @mattjames919,” she jokingly responded.

Michael responded, “oh damn… you just started a war.”

The exchange ended with a simple “hahaha” from Amanda.

Fans ship Michael Allio and Amanda Kloots after their Instagram banter

Instagram users began to chime in on their thread, insisting that Michael and Amanda would make a cute couple.

One user started the conversation writing, “you two would make a nice couple!”

Shortly after, another person replied, “I agree!!!!!”

The supportive comments continued to pour in.

“you two need to go out on a date!!!” one fan enthused. “Please!! You two are such a good match.”

Another fan claimed they had “predicted” that Michael and Amanda would get together, adding, “I’ll be waiting for an invite to the wedding!”

“Michael and Amanda deserve happiness and love!” Another user exclaimed.

It turns out fans are in favor of Michael and Amanda dating. Now that Michael hasn’t been selected to be The Bachelor, the two are free to explore a potential relationship.

