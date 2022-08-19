The Bachelorette fans think Rachel Recchia had plastic surgery

Rachel Recchia is causing some more speculation. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

Season 19 co-Bachelorette, Rachel Recchia, has had quite a season so far on the show.

Rachel has had many ups and even more downs this season. It seems as if the leading woman has definitely had her share of tears as the show has aired.

As some Bachelor Nation viewers have dissed her choice of clothing and how her wardrobe stylist must hate her, Rachel and Cary himself have defended their choices.

Now Rachel is being criticized again by some fans, but for a much different reason than her style and what she has worn.

From the time Rachel was on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor to now as the co-Bachelorette, there has been speculation about Rachel’s appearance.

In fact, they have been talking about whether Rachel has gone under the knife since her time in the Bachelor franchise.

Bachelor Nation has speculated on Rachel Recchia having work done

Rachel has been in the spotlight, starring in not one but two reality seasons of the Bachelor franchise, and she has gained quite a bit of fame.

But with fame and followers comes even more attention from those fans. While sometimes the attention is good, the person is usually criticized even more than usual.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

This is what has happened to Rachel, as she has sparked some plastic surgery rumors throughout her duration on reality television. Some viewers are wondering if Rachel has had work done on her face since The Bachelor.

Although so many people are talking about this, Rachel herself has not addressed whether she has had any work done or not.

However, she has discussed other backlash and criticism she has faced this season from fellow alums and Bachelor Nation. For example, Ivan Hall said her behavior was a red flag, her being there for the popularity and not love, and moreover, critics talking about her wardrobe choices.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season

While fans were worried that Rachel and Gabby Windey’s friendship wouldn’t survive this season of The Bachelorette and they would be pitted against each other, that doesn’t seem to have happened at all.

In fact, the two seemed to have learned a great deal from each other, and Reality Steve has even released some season finale spoilers on whether the two friends make it through the journey engaged and still with the guy they chose now.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.