The Bachelorette fans react to Matt Rossi’s exit after Jenn Tran rejects him — and they’ve got jokes

Jenn Tran still has quite a few men to choose from, and up until last night, she could have added one more to the mix.

Last week, we saw her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Rossi, arrive in Australia (apparently on his own dime) and try to win her love back right in the middle of The Bachelorette season.

Naturally, Jenn was torn, and the surprise appearance left us with a cliffhanger as fans wondered if Jenn would run off with Matt or bring him into the group of men trying to win her final rose.

Ultimately, Jenn chose not to move forward with Matt in any manner and sent him right back to Boston.

That was a relief to the remaining men, who sat around complaining about Matt’s existence during the first cocktail party, where they all seemed to come together.

The Bachelorette viewers also seemed relieved when Matt was set right back to where he came from after leaving us waiting a week to find out his fate.

The Bachelorette viewers crack jokes about Matt Rossi’s short time on the show

At this point, we’ve seen the whole “someone from their past shows up” storyline play out before. We even saw it in Katie Thurston’s season when Blake Moynes showed up for her after having been sent home on Claire Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ joint season.

He wasn’t technically from her past, but he had a past with The Bachelorette.

In any case, Matt didn’t get to stay this time, to the relief of seemingly everyone and one X user joked with a picture of Matt that “This man could have been an email.”

Isn’t that the truth? Imagine spending money on a plane ticket to Australia only to be sent right back home. If he really spent his own money as he and Jesse Palmer have claimed.

This man could have been an email

#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/XgO4cU7FhI — inmedialife (@inmedialife) August 6, 2024

Some certainly thought the timing of Matt realizing that he didn’t want to lose Jenn was a bit suspicious.

Matt realizing he’s still in love with Jenn as soon as she books the bachelorette

#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/gQ51ncIo1L — inmedialife (@inmedialife) August 6, 2024

Of course, others thought that Matt might be the sensible choice, considering the men Jenn had to choose from at this point.

#bachelorette #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/piURp5iMpd — Jenna (@run_jmc_) August 6, 2024

Jenn Tran set the record straight on the ‘bad edit’

Heading into Episode 5, Jenn Tran had a lot to say about one The Bachelorette suitor’s claims that he’s been getting a bad edit this season.

Sam McKinney has complained about not being portrayed fairly, and his family has even backed him up.

That said, Jenn was quick to hit back and remind him (and everyone else) that he said what he said.

Now, we know that The Bachelorette production has some sneaky ways of making things seem much more dramatic than they really were. Cast members in the past have complained of “frankenbiting,” which happens when audio from one moment of filming is dubbed over another scene to change the perception of what happened.

We don’t know if that’s what happened with Sam M, but regardless, he’s been giving Jenn the ick over the last couple of episodes, and we’re hoping she sends him home soon.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.