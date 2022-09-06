The Bachelorette fans call Rachel out for doing the same thing Clayton did

Rachel Recchia receives backlash from viewers. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

On the last season of The Bachelor with Clayton Echard, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey were not impressed with him telling multiple girls he was in love with them.

Now, as the roles have reversed, Bachelor Nation has watched Rachel struggle with the same thing.

As Rachel has gotten down to her final three now, she has dropped the l-bomb to more than one person, as Clayton did.

Viewers are now criticizing Rachel for doing the exact same thing she got so upset with Clayton for doing.

In fact, she really let him have it during the finale and the After the Final Rose last season, telling him off for telling her and Gabby one thing but knowing he wanted Susie Evans.

However, with Tino Franco, Zach Shallcross, and Aven Jones still left for her fantasy suite dates, viewers have watched as she, too, has fallen in love with more than one.

Bachelor Nation reacts to Rachel Recchia falling in love with multiple men

According to a fan site, @bachelorettewindmill, they shared a meme going around about Rachel.

Along with a picture, a caption read, “clayton watching Rachel tell multiple people she loves them and sleeping with them #bachelorette #TheBachelorette.”

The fan site also added its own caption about how the tables have turned now that Rachel has experienced precisely what Clayton went through during his season.

The first person who commented wrote, “That’s why we shouldn’t judge people until we walk in their shoes,” as another responded with, “Agreed. She’s doing exactly what Clayton did.”

Others agreed as well as they exclaimed, “Oh how the turn tables,” and “Clayton was literally crucified over the same exact situation [lauging/crying face emoji].”

While other users laughed hysterically at the irony of the situation, another joked, “just came here to say where’s all the people that judged clayton?? you guys good ?”

One viewer called Rachel controversial for doing what she ridiculed and criticized Clayton for doing last season.

Yet another declared, “Exactly! How many times has she brought Clayton up as an example of what she doesn’t want, and then turned around and told the guy she loves him? Then goes to fantasy suite? It’s the nature of the show, I get it. But geez. Let’s have some introspection that maybe Clayton wasn’t all bad?”

Regardless of how fans felt about Clayton last season, they are having a hard time feeling bad for Rachel right now as they watch her do the same thing she judged Clayton for doing. Watch to see who Rachel and Gabby end up with on finale night.

