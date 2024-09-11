The Bachelorette EPs blasted by former lead for Jenn Tran’s disastrous season: ‘Your silence is loud’

There’s really no argument that Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette was a bust.

The Bachelor Nation hit lost viewers all season as many lost interest and dropped off.

That wouldn’t have happened if the rest of the season had been anywhere near as intense as the finale when we learned that Devin Strader also lost interest as soon as the cameras stopped rolling.

It seems that much more could have been done to ensure Jenn had a more successful season.

For starters, there was a lot of criticism about the men cast for Jenn’s season, as viewers thought that casting could have done better.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Initially, The Bachelorette viewers demanded an apology for the finale after Jenn was asked to explain the breakup. Then, they sat through the first viewing of her proposal with Devin right beside her.

But one The Bachelorette lead feels like Jenn is owed even more.

Katie Thurston blasts production for Jenn Tran’s rough season of The Bachelorette

The most successful part of Jenn Tran’s season is that The Bachelorette viewers had no idea how heartbreaking her split from Devin Strader would be.

With all the spoilers going around as the season aired, we heard that Jenn and Devin were no longer together but had no idea that the circumstances would have viewers calling him one of the worst winners in the show’s history.

According to Katie Thurston, who has also been a Bachelorette lead, Jenn’s season had much more wrong with it than just the ending.

She was asked her “thoughts” about Jenn’s season since she’s been through it, too. While Katie admitted that she didn’t even tune in, she did respond based on what she heard.

“I didn’t watch but I heard a lot,” Katie’s response began. “Whether Jenn agreed or not, mistakes were made not only at the finale but throughout her entire season. It’s interesting how there isn’t a statement from the EPs or the franchise issuing an apology or how they intend to do better going forward.”

Katie continued, “They are getting major press and not in a good way. The silence is loud.”

Katie Thurston defends Jenn Tran. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

She called out production, telling them, “Time to take responsibility and stop hiding behind your talent to save face. Mistakes happen. Mistakes were made. Own up to them. Your silence is loud.”

Devin Strader finally defended himself after The Bachelorette finale

It took a week, but Devin Strader has finally broken his silence and started sharing receipts about his split from Jenn Tran following the end of The Bachelorette filming,

He shared that they didn’t actually split as soon as cameras stopped rolling and made it clear that the relationship took two people to make it work and that neither was to blame for the breakup.

He also claimed they did see a therapist for relationship counseling but that he stopped going when Jenn fired the original therapist without even consulting him first.

Devin also claimed that he wanted to break up with her in person, but Jenn pressed him and pushed him until he felt he had no choice but to do it over the phone.

It seems that there’s a lot more going on with those two that they only know about, and maybe Devin isn’t the awful guy that Bachelor Nation has pegged him to be.

Meanwhile, Jenn is training for Dancing With the Stars and enjoying a sweet reunion with third-place finisher Jonathon Johnson.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC and will return in 2025.