The Bachelorette: Did these men get cut before filming started?

Spoilers for Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

The filming of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette is underway, and fans are speculating on the 35 men who were put out there as potential contestants.

As co-Bachelorettes for the entirety of the season for the very first time in the show’s history, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are ready to find their forever love.

After their dramatic and traumatic ending with former Bachelor Clayton Echard, these two women deserve to find their person and be truly happy.

Bachelor Nation fans are loving the potential men for The Bachelorette

As the potential cast of men was released last week, viewers have been wondering who might be front-runners in this season. They have also been wondering if they would ship a particular man with Gabby, or with Rachel.

Now, there has been a spoiler released. This has not been confirmed but is just a consideration based on some research on social media.

According to the spoiler, “Though it is highly likely that these men did get cut, since the potential cast get their phones taken away before the announcement. These men have shown activity on social media since.”

There were three men listed who might not be on the show

The following screens show three names of the men who have had action on their social media since filming began.

The first guy is Corbin Shaw from Birmingham, Alabama. His Instagram account went from private to public. Allegedly, Corbin had someone he was seeing back home, and he had told her he was going away for a few weeks for work. When, in fact, he was going on The Bachelorette.

The second man who might not appear on the show is James Clarke. James is from Chicago, Illinois, and would be the youngest contestant vying for the heart of Gabby or Rachel, at the age of 23. His social media account went from private to public.

Koy Schneiter from Scottsdale, Arizona, is the third and final guy who will be questionable as making it onto the show based on his social media account. Apparently, Koy’s status went from private to the public on TikTok.

Kira Mengistu had something to say about the possible spoiler

However, not everyone is on board with these predictions and the fact that they may not make it onto the show. Former contestant from this past season of The Bachelor, Kira Mengistu had a comment to make on the Instagram post by @bachelorwhatever.

She stated, “Haha social is not super accurate. My friend had access to my social while I was on the show.” Therefore, maybe friends or family of these particular men are changing their status for them?

But @bachelorwhatever did comment back to Kira’s and declared, “for sure lol! I’ve done these for awhile and there’s always been at least been two people that did actually get cut. Hoping one of these guys in particular made it.”

Pic credit: @kiramengistu/Instagram

Only time will tell if Corbin, James, and Koy will be on the show.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.