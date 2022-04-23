The Bachelorette: Dale Moss is starring in a lead role in a movie

Dale Moss is starring in a movie. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation fans know Dale Moss from the controversial Bachelorette season where Clare Crawley chose him after only a few weeks and then quit the show so they could be together.

As viewers know, Dale and Clare, unfortunately, didn’t last after they got engaged a few weeks after being on the show. Clare revealed how painful the break-up was after the five months they were together.

However, it now seems that Dale has found a new calling … acting. In fact, he will be the leading male role in a movie called Love, Game, Match that is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

What is the movie Dale Moss is starring in about?

According to the movie’s summary, an economics teacher, played by Cristine Prosperi, is new in town and comes up with an economics project for her high school students to do.

As the winners of the project actually follow through with their plan, their own matchmaking business, they ask their teacher to set up a profile to get started. She is then teamed up with Ted, played by Dale Moss, who is the tennis coach at the school.

As the two organized the school carnival together, and Liz tries to get the hang of a new town and school, the duo might end up living out as the first matches made by the students.

On Instagram, @bachelorettewindmill, posted a couple of clips with a photo and caption of Dale, promoting his new movie and starring role.

What did Bachelor Nation fans have to say about Dale starring in this movie?

Bachelor Nation fans were pretty critical of Dale in the comment section of @bachelorettewindmill’s post and videos.

The first two critics were definitely not into watching the movie, and one even roasted Dale, saying he was acting during The Bachelor. That person wrote, “Nah, I’m good. I already got a taste of his acting talents watching him with Claire!”

Pic credit: @bachelorettewindmill/Instagram

Two others talked about how they don’t think he was ever on The Bachelor to find love and was there for all the wrong reasons as they stated, “I think there’s a non-zero possibility he came on Bachelorette for the wrong reasons.” Moreover, another said, “Tell me you’re not here for the right reasons without telling me you’re not here for the right reasons.”

Pic credit: @bachelorettewindmill/Instagram

Furthermore, others showed backlash and criticism for the movie and Dale being the star as well, as fans asked how he ever got the role in the first place and called him “Fame hungry.” Another commented, “I couldnt even finish the trailer.”

Pic credit: @bachelorettewindmill/Instagram

It sounds like Bachelor Nation has spoken and most will not be watching the movie starring Dale Moss, the former Bachelorette contestant.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11 on ABC.