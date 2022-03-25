The Bachelorette contestant reportedly lied about going on the show to a woman he was seeing

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s contestant accused of lying about appearing on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette cast list hasn’t even been officially released, but the drama with the contestants is already beginning.

One of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s contestants is accused of lying about going on the show in a viral TikTok posted by the woman he was seeing.

This contestant not only claimed he was going on a business trip but allegedly made plans to see the woman again after appearing on the show.

The Bachelorette contestant is accused of lying to a woman he was seeing about the show

Bachelor Nation is buzzing over the accusations about a man who has yet to grace viewers’ screens. Rumors started when the woman he was reportedly seeing took to TikTok to share her experience.

“the guy I’ve been seeing has to go on a work trip for the next few weeks but he said he can’t wait to see me when he gets home,” she captioned the first half of the video.

“finding out a few days later that he’s in fact not on a work trip and he’s actually a contestant on the bachelorette,” she finished.

The video has since been deleted, but the creator posted a follow-up video giving further context to the situation.

“I’m not mad by any means, like, I think it’s funny,” Tia said. “It wasn’t anything serious. We hung out a few times and we talked for a few weeks.”

Corbin Shaw reportedly made plans to hang out with a woman after The Bachelorette

She claimed that the contestants, identified as Corbin Shaw, asked her last week to hang out before he left for filming. Tia said that Corbin told her he was going on a work trip but would be available to hang out when he got back.

Despite finding out about the lie through Instagram, Tia said she wished Corbin the best and that he was a “sweet” guy to her.

“I’m fine. It’s hilarious. Good for him,” she said. “I mean, honestly, it was a pretty good lie, because I believed him, so, I mean, good for him.”

Tia has since deleted this video from her TikTok as well as a tweet that was reposted by Reality Steve.

Only reason I’m mentioning this one is bc this girl Mia put her name behind it. The guy she’s speaking about is Corbin Shaw. Nothing horrible, just funny how he acted like she wouldn’t know he was lying about going to AZ for work. Corbin realizes this show is televised, right? pic.twitter.com/Cm0cRlF6m3 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 24, 2022

She doubled down on not having any hard feelings and said she only posted the video because she thought it was funny and wouldn’t get many views.

Fans will have to wait and see if Corbin will make it to the final cast list and if the drama will continue to play a role onscreen.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.