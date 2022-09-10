The Bachelorette: Aven Jones has no idea how he got onto the show

Aven Jones doesn’t know who got him on the show. Pic credit: ABC

Aven Jones and Rachel Recchia seemed to have a strong connection both physically and emotionally in this season of The Bachelorette.

As Aven is still in contention for Rachel’s final rose and her whole heart, fans have been weighing in on whether it will be Aven or one of Rachel’s other finalists who will win and end her journey.

Now that Aven is watching the show back with everyone else as it airs, though, there is one thing he still isn’t sure of.

Aven has no idea how he got onto The Bachelorette in the first place, meaning he doesn’t know who nominated him for the show.

Contestants can be cast in one of three ways: they can go to a casting call, they can nominate themselves, and they can be nominated by someone else.

As Aven did not go to a casting, and he did not nominate himself to be a contestant, he knows that someone he knows had to have nominated him, but who?

Aven Jones still has no clue who nominated him for The Bachelorette

As Aven joined the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast with co-hosts Joe Amabile, Tia Booth, and Natasha Parker, he opened up about this mystery.

Aven revealed, “I got nominated anonymously, so I still to this day don’t know who nominated me. I still don’t know. Every time I hang out with a group of friends or family members, I’m always looking around the room trying to figure out which one of them was it.”

How Aven Jones found out he was in the running

When asked how he found out that he could possibly be on the show, Aven said that he received a phone call from production.

He explained, “I got contacted by the show and had some conversations with my parents asking if they thought it was a good idea. I ended up going through the process and now I’m here.”

Aven also let listeners and the co-hosts know that while his mom had seen a couple of seasons of the show, his dad had never watched The Bachelorette.

While they were both skeptical about the whole process and the show in general, they trusted Aven to make the decision. They also had said prior that the show couldn’t actually be real, but now that they’ve watched their son go through this journey, they have seen it first-hand.

Now Bachelor fans are wondering if Aven isn’t Rachel’s final man standing, will he become the next Bachelor?

