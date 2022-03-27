The Bachelorette alum Connor Saeli is dating TikToker Jenna Palek

Connor Saeli is dating a famous TikToker. Pic credit: ABC

Connor Saeli first caught the hearts of fans when he was on Season 15 of The Bachelorette with Hannah Brown as the leading woman for the show.

While Connor didn’t end up winning the final rose on Hannah’s season, he again tried to find love on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise; however, he didn’t end up with someone, so he quit during week five.

After he left, though, Whitney Fransway arrived on the beach and wanted to connect with Connor. Since he had just left, she went to his hotel room to surprise him. Although they tried to forge a relationship, it didn’t last as they broke up in September of 2019.

Who is Bachelor Nation alum Connor Saeli dating now?

The former competitive swimmer has now been linked to TikToker, Jenna Palek. As of Friday, March 25, the duo’s relationship has been confirmed by Jenna, who shared they started dating last fall.

Jenna stated that she was always a fan of Connor’s when he was on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. She went on to say that she had found Connor on LinkedIn in 2019 but that he never responded to her.

Shortly after, Connor moved to Austin, Texas, with fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Mike Johnson. Later in 2020, Jenna then made her own TikTok making fun of the fact that she had been ghosted by Connor.

Once that TikTok went viral, Connor had seen it; he finally followed Jenna back and then asked her to hang out with him in October of 2020.

What did his TikToker girlfriend Jenna Palek say about their relationship?

Jenna then stated, speaking of that time, “We were friends for a bit and lost touch that fall, just at different stages of life … Reconnected February 2021 and gradually became really good friends.”

Jenna revealed that the more she hung out with Connor, the less she wanted just a friendship and the more she was falling for him. She stated that she had to go to Chicago and Milwaukee last June for a work trip. None of her friends could go, so she asked Connor to go with her as friends.

Jenna relayed that “some feelings had formed during the trip,” and also that when she went to Los Angeles with Connor and Mike that fall, they became girlfriend and boyfriend.

She then opened up saying, “I’m very open about my life but he is definitely more reserved which I appreciate, so I don’t share much about our relationship because it’s one thing that I like to have to myself.”

Jenna also declared speaking about going from just friends with Connor to officially being a couple, “I was hesitant … Turned out it was for the better & we started dating officially in November. Things have been great!!”

