The Bachelorette alum Chase McNary is now engaged after two years of dating his fiance

Chase McNary proposes to girlfriend Ellie White. Pic credit: @chase_brody_mcnary/Instagram

Not much has been heard about, or said about, Chase McNary since he was eliminated in Season 12 of The Bachelorette.

After choosing not to take part in overnight fantasy suites, JoJo Fletcher sent Chase home. However, that was the best thing that ended up happening to Chase.

He found his forever and has been in a relationship with Ellie White, and just today, July 3, 2022, he announced that the two are officially engaged.

Chase McNary is now off the market

As Ellie posted a few pictures to her Instagram page, one photo was captured in a picture-perfect scenic opportunity, with Chase down on one knee as he held out a ring box to Ellie.

Ellie was dressed to the nine’s in a neutral-tone outfit, complete with wide-legged white linen pants, an oversized cream-colored pea coat, and a sun hat, as she smiled at Chase.

Both Chase and Ellie were all smiles for the photo and the proposal as they drank champagne to celebrate. Ellie captioned the images by saying, “Take me off the roster Forever his.”

Bachelor Nation alums react to Chase’s engagement announcement

Chase also posted the news to his own Instagram, and Bachelor Nation alums couldn’t wait to extend their congrats to their fellow alum. Wells Adams was the first to comment on the news, and in true Wells’ fashion, he made a joke after congratulating the couple.

Wells wrote, “Congratulations Y’all!!! But be honest, she knew this was coming. I mean, that’s a ‘I’m getting a fat diamond today’ hat if I’ve ever seen one. (two heart-faced emojis).”

Chase responded by saying that his fiancé, Ellie, actually made the hat herself and is about to launch her very own company this fall called Haut Bas.

After reading that, Wells added, “@chase_brody_mcnary Well it’s pretty sick. I’ll take 7.”

Josh Murray, who had a relationship with Amanda Stanton, posted next and exclaimed, “I love this, congrats you two!!!!!!!”

Pic credit: @chase_brody_mcnary/Instagram

Blake Horstmann, who recently made headlines after officially announcing that he and former Love is Blind contestant Giannina Gibelli, are in love and thriving, commented next.

Blake stated, “Ermerghrd congrats duuude!” while Luke Pell declared, “Congrats guys see you back in Scottsdale !”

Jordan Kimball, who people loved to hate but also found funny at times, posted, “Congrats! Happy to see this!”

Former Bachelor and farmer Chris Soules, who was most recently linked to Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller during the worldwide pandemic, stated, “Congratulations brotha!”

Moreover, Amanda Stanton, currently planning her wedding, exclaimed, “Chase!! Congrats (red heart).”

Pic credit: @chase_brody_mcnary/Instagram

It seems as if Chase’s fellow Bachelor Nation alums are ecstatic for him and completely happy to hear and see this news. Fans only wish Chase and Ellie the best moving forward, too.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.