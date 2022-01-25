The Bachelorette alum Andrew Spencer says he and Greg Grippo are moving in together

Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo have become the best of friends. Pic credit: ABC

Andrew Spencer has become one of the most well-liked people to come out of The Bachelor franchise both to viewers and to his fellow Bachelor Nation stars.

After competing on The Bachelorette Season 17, it seems Andrew built his closest bond with controversial co-star Greg Grippo.

Now, Andrew and Greg have become so close that Andrew recently announced their plan to move in together.

The Bachelorette alums Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo on track to become roommates

Before Andrew’s birthday, he took to his Instagram stories and allowed his friends and followers to ask him anything.

Andrew wrote, “Birthday in 5 hours ask me anything while I’m still 26!”

One fan wanted more insight on his close bond with Greg Grippo and asked, “Are you going to be besties with Greg forever.”

Andrew shared a photo of himself laying down and wearing a hoodie as he responded to the question saying, “Lol moving in together soon. Stay tuned Feb 1st city near you.”

Pic credit: @andrewzspencer/Instagram

Based on Andrew’s answer, it seems he and Greg really have become besties and will soon be roommates when they move in together.

A few days ago, Monsters & Critics reported on Andrew’s last day living with his cousin and fellow Bachelor Nation star Clay Harbor.

It appears Andrew’s moving on from living with Clay and his next chapter involves a lot more time with Greg Grippo.

Andrew didn’t specify what city he and Greg plan to live in but perhaps they will share more details as time goes on.

Andrew Spencer celebrates his 27th birthday

Andrew Spencer spent his birthday weekend surrounded by the friends he made on The Bachelorette Season 17.

Andrew was all smiles as he shared photos from the hockey game he attended with friends.

The familiar faces in attendance included Justin Glaze, Tre Cooper, Mike Planeta, and of course, Greg Grippo.

Andrew shared some photos from the festive weekend including attending his first WWE match.

Andrew captioned the photo, “Appreciate these guys setting up a great weekend for ya boy. Also first WWE match!!”

In another birthday post, Andrew Spencer shared a photo with the boys along with a caption that captured Andrew’s signature positive energy.

The caption read, “Birthdays are the best days. Stay smiling loves.”

Andrew certainly seems to have been showered with love and appreciation on his birthday and here’s to hoping year 27 is all he hopes it to be.

