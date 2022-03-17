The Bachelor viewers show love to Gabby Windey’s grandpa and Rachel Recchia’s dad after emotional finale  

Bachelor Nation loves Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s family members. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard’s journey concluded on The Bachelor Season 26 finale and, despite being the lead, viewers feel two other men on the show outshined him.

Gabby Windey’s grandfather, Grandpa John, and Rachel Recchia’s father, Tony, stole the show as viewers praised their heartwarming support of future Bachelorettes Gabby and Rachel.

Clayton may not have received an outpouring of love after his behavior in the finale, but Grandpa John and Tony Recchia certainly did.

The Bachelor viewers gush over Grandpa John

The Bachelor viewers adored Grandpa John when he first appeared during Gabby’s hometowns, and they loved him even more, when he returned for the finale.

One viewer wrote, “This moment between gabby and her grandpa is the best moment of the finale.”

This moment between gabby and her grandpa is the best moment of the finale #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/8179CWOhcX — Jen (@Jenlyn_88) March 16, 2022

Another fan raved about Grandpa John in all-caps, writing, “GABBY’S GRANDPA IS THE CUTEST THING I’VE EVER SEEN HE’S LITERALLY CRYING WHEN SHE WALKS OUT BRO.”

Grandpa John was declared a fan favorite by a viewer who wrote, “Gabby’s grandpa taking a bow because he knows he’s the fan favorite.”

Gabby's grandpa taking a bow because he knows he's the fan favorite. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/9vPZt6ZXY8 — Dan Emerson 🇺🇦 (@dscapp) March 16, 2022

One viewer loved Grandpa John’s fashion choices, writing, “Scrolling through Twitter I realized Gabby’s grandpa is wearing the same outfit from hometowns and tonight’s live show. I bet that’s his ‘hip tv outfit’ and that makes me love him even more!”

Scrolling through Twitter I realized Gabby’s grandpa is wearing the same outfit from hometowns and tonight’s live show. I bet that’s his “hip tv outfit” and that makes me love him even more! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/IwYD0m3KfW — Jackie O' (@JackieO719) March 16, 2022

A fan expressed a desire for Grandpa John to star on The Bachelor’s senior season, tweeting, “All in favor of Gabby’s grandpa being ABC’s first Senior Bachelor?! Now that’s a show I’d watch!”

All in favor for Gabby’s grandpa being ABC’s first Senior Bachelor?! Now that’s a show I’d watch! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ONX2Rtijm9 — Ashley Nicole (@ashleykost) March 16, 2022

The Bachelor viewers root for Tony Recchia

Clayton devastated Rachel Recchia when he dumped her to be with Susie.

The Bachelor viewers got to see Tony’s emotional reaction to watching his daughter’s heartbreak on television, and many were rooting for Tony to give Clayton a piece of his mind.

While Rachel’s parents admitted to being angry with Clayton, Tony refrained from going off because he had nothing nice to say about The Bachelor lead.

One The Bachelor viewer wrote, “I want a two hour long segment where Tony goes OFF on Clayton.”

I want a two hour long segment where Tony goes OFF on Clayton #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/rRpbukPm2e — Bach & Boozy (@BachandBoozy) March 16, 2022

Another shared, “Tony is all of us.”

A fan complimented Tony and encouraged more men to be like him, writing, “Tony rumbling his wife’s shoulder is everything. Men be a TONY.”

Tony rumbling his wife’s shoulder is everything.



Men be a TONY

#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/wXbsKu5B6Y — Shannon Doyle (@shannoondoyle) March 16, 2022

A viewer loved seeing Tony and Grandpa John interact at the finale and tweeted, “Big Tony and Grandpa hugging it out was the ending my heart needed tonight.”

Big Tony and Grandpa hugging it out was the ending my heart needed tonight 😍 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/CUNkUomYcT — Barbie Ross (@BarbieRoss11) March 16, 2022

Finally, a fan expressed excitement that Tony and Grandpa John will likely be returning to the franchise since both Gabby and Rachel have been announced as The Bachelorette Season 19 leads.

This means we get more of Gabby’s grandpa AND big Tony #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Xm9UIQxFNL — meghan (@m3g4tr0n_) March 16, 2022

Are you looking forward to potentially seeing more of Big Tony and Grandpa John?

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.