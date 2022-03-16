The Bachelor viewers praise Clayton Echard’s father for calling Clayton out 

Clayton Echard’s father earns Bachelor Nations’ respect. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor viewers have not received Clayton Echard well, especially after recent episodes.

While The Bachelor lead continues to face backlash and critics, his father has received a far more positive response from viewers.

Clayton Echard’s dad, Brian Echard, appeared on part one of The Bachelor finale and gained lots of fans as he bluntly gave Clayton a reality check and held him accountable for his actions.

The Bachelor viewers rave about Clayton Echard’s father Brian Echard

Brian Echard was a highlight during Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, and lots of viewers raved about him as they appreciated both his honesty and candor.

One fan wrote, “Claytons dad spitting facts.”

Another tweet focused on Clayton’s argumentative response to his dad’s valid statements.

Brian memorably told Clayton he ‘screwed the pooch’ in the way he handled his final three. A fan voiced their desire for Clayton’s dad to let him know he messed up one more time, writing, “Can we get Clayton’s dad on stage to tell him he screwed the pooch one last time?!”

Can we get Clayton’s dad on stage to tell him he screwed the pooch one last time?! 👏🏽 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/8ZeycLRF3z — Steph R. 🌻 (@stephdizzle11) March 16, 2022

A viewer suggested they’re a ‘stan’ of Brian, tweeting, “Clayton’s dad low-key telling them to run.”

Another viewer praised Brian for communicating what many at home felt about Clayton’s messy situation. The viewer tweeted, “I appreciated Clayton’s dad for being the voice of all of us. No one is more disappointed than him and us.”

I appreciate Clayton’s dad for being the voice of all of us. No one is more disappointed than him and us. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/3bSEBIueVO — Maggie L (@maggiebachstuff) March 15, 2022

Brian Echard praised for his kindness towards Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia

When meeting Rachel and Gabby, Brian was warm and understanding, with many viewers loving that he seemed to be on the women’s side more than his own son’s side.

A fan wrote, “I love that Clayton’s dad is on the women’s side!”

I love that Clayton’s dad is on the women’s side! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/LnU5JLAj0P — Strawberrytv (@Strawberrytv7) March 15, 2022

A viewer compared Clayton and Brian, writing, “Clayton’s dad has more empathy for the women than his son.”

Clayton's Dad has more empathy for the women than his son. #TheBachelorABC pic.twitter.com/4goQn1HunL — Bach Babble (@BachBabble) March 15, 2022

One fan suggested that Brian was almost encouraging the women to leave his son after putting them through so much. The fan tweeted, “I love the way Clayton’s dad is talking to Gabby like ‘don’t feel bad I’d leave my idiot son too.’”

I love the way Clayton’s dad is talking to Gabby like “don’t feel bad i’d leave my idiot son too” #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/srbrsmV2hH — the bachelor & bitchelor 🌹 (@acceptedrose) March 15, 2022

With Brian making such a positive impression, some felt he would make a better Bachelor than Clayton. A viewer tweeted, “Clayton’s dad is being a better bachelor than our last three combined.”

Clayton’s dad is being a better bachelor than our last three combined. #TheBachelor #TheBachelorABC pic.twitter.com/z2HOz7LzEw — Hadlee Boyle (@hadleeboils) March 15, 2022

A fan endorsed Brian for Bachelor, writing, “Clayton’s dad for the next Bachelor.”

It appears Brian Echard has joined the list of lovable Bachelor Nation family members.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.