The Bachelor star Matt James sent home on Dancing With the Stars’ Villains Night

Matt James on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

When Dancing With the Stars finished its Disney Heroes Night, Tyra Banks joyously told everyone there would be no eliminations that night and they would all be back.

That joy turned to shock on Tuesday night when Tyra revealed that Disney Villains Night would end with two eliminations.

By the end of the night, there were three people at the bottom and only one of them could be saved, with the other two going home,

Dancing With the Stars Disney Week eliminations

When the last dance ended, it was time for Tyra Banks to reveal who was safe from elimination.

First up were the scores the judges gave on Night 2 of Disney Week on DWTS.

Brian and Sharna had the lowest scores at 27. Kenya Moore and Brandon had a 30 while Cody Rigsby and Cheryl tied with Matt James and Lindsay with 31 each.

While the judges only have part of the votes here, the public voting on the app and on text messaging mostly agreed.

The first couples revealed as safe were Cody and Cheryl, Melora and Artem, Iman and Daniella, The Miz and Witney, and Suni and Sasha. This meant, of the lowest four scores, one of them was in the first batch to get enough fan votes to move on.

The next four couples who are safe were Jimmie and Emma, Amanda and Alan, Jojo and Jenna, and Olivia and Val. The last safe couple was Melanie C and Gleb.

This put three of the bottom four scores on the outside looking in.

However, the lowest score went home with no discussion, so Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were eliminated immediately.

The DWTS judges send two duos home

This put it down to Bachelor star Matt James or Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore.

Bruno chose to save Matt and Lindsay. Derek chose to save Kenya and Brandon. Carrie Ann chose to save Matt and Lindsay. While that made it look like Kenya Moore was going home, the fan votes would have saved Matt and Lindsay.

That meant that Len had the tiebreaker and he chose to save Kenya and Brandon.

That sent home Matt James, the Bachelor star, in Week 4.

Kenya Moore dropped to her knees and cried, thankful for one more week on Dancing With the Stars while Matt James and Brian Austin Green both saw their time on the show end.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.