The Bachelor star Matt James posts video of Iman Shumpert’s Dancing with the Stars celebration

Iman Shumpert and Daniella on Good Morning America after Dancing with the Stars win. Pic credit: ABC

Iman Shumpert won Dancing with the Stars on Monday night and many fans were mad that they couldn’t watch Iman Shumpert celebrate after his win.

Tyra Banks took so long to name the winner that the show went off the air when the celebration started.

However, The Bachelor star Matt James had his phone out and recorded the frantic celebration as all the guys from the season rushed to the floor to celebrate with Iman.

Matt James posts Dancing with the Stars video of celebration

While it was hard to see with the credits rolling, the guys all rushed out to the ballroom floor to celebrate with Iman Shumpert while the girls all surrounding Daniella.

At the very end, Matt James helped lift Iman onto his shoulder to celebrate the moment.

Matt had his phone on and video recording from the moment he ran out onto the ballroom floor, making him one of the last to make it to Iman.

Matt posted the video to his Instagram account.

Matt James seemed almost more excited than anyone.

He was yelling “Lets go! Lets go!” as he ran onto the dance floor. he hugged Iman and then lifted him onto his shoulders. When he finally got him up there, the camera steadied on his face in the foreground and Iman smiling big on his shoulders.

“Lets go!” Matt yelled again as the video ended.

“DWTS (behind the scenes) Finale! Congrats SHUMP & DANI” Matt wrote as a caption to the video.

Iman Shumpert made history on Dancing with the Stars

Tyra Banks mentioned before she announced the winner that it would be a groundbreaking first-time event.

She said that the winner would either be the first same-sex couple in the show’s history or the first time a basketball player won the Mirrorball trophy.

Not only was Iman the first basketball star to win the trophy, but he was the first to ever make it into the finals.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach started off the night with a Cha Cha and Foxtrot fusion to the Earth, Wind And Fire classic, September.

They finished with an exciting freestyle to Missy Elliot’s Lose Control.

Iman and Daniella scored a perfect 40 for both dances, matching the scores of JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson. In the end, fans voted to reward the improvement from the man with no prior dance skills and Iman Shumpert took home the trophy.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. It should return in late 2022.