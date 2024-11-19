The Bachelor star Maria Georgas dumped by Pete Davidson after secret fling

The Bachelor’s Maria Georgas spent the last few months in a secret relationship with Pete Davidson.

That’s the bombshell report that has come out along with claims that the couple has already split as the former Saturday Night Live star heads to rehab again.

The U.S. Sun has exclusively reported that Pete recently returned to rehab — his second stint this year.

But before opting to receive treatment, he hid a romance with Maria, who gained fame on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor.

Although the relationship, which is said to have only lasted for a few months, was kept private, it was reported that there were clues about Pete and Maria’s relationship, including Maria commenting on his sister’s social media, with Casey Davidson even liking the posts.

So far, Maria hasn’t mentioned the recent breakup on social media. Pete famously stays off social media to protect his mental health.

Pete Davidson ‘in bad shape’ ahead of rehab return

Pete Davidson is said to have checked into a Florida rehab in recent days, making this at least his fifth rehab stay as the comedian continues to battle substance abuse and mental health issues.

An insider told The U.S. Sun, “He checked into rehab in Florida fairly recently. He flew in on a private jet.”

They also shared, “He’s in pretty bad shape this time around. He’s not in a good place.”

Earlier this month, Pete made an SNL cameo and was spotted at a Tennessee restaurant before ducking out of the limelight.

He’s known for several high-profile relationships, including public romances with Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande. He was also linked to Emily Ratajkowski and Madelyn Cline.

Maria Georgas has a dramatic Bachelor Nation past

Maria made a name for herself on Joey’s season of The Bachelor as she faced off with several castmates, most notably Sydney Gordon, who dragged their drama along several episodes before finally getting sent home.

She kept her name in the headlines after the season ended when Maria claimed to have been The Bachelorette pick but said she chose to turn down the role.

Maria’s Bachelorette drama kicked back up at the end of the season when Jenn Tran revealed that, after Devin Strader dumped her abruptly, he followed Maria on Instagram.

She claimed not to notice the follow-up, possibly because she was already busy with Pete Davidson. Ironically, fans compared Devin to Pete so much during The Bachelorette season that even Jenn commented on it, claiming that Devin was like Pete but better.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.