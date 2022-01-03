The Bachelor spoilers: One of Clayton Echard’s contestants works for Selling Sunset firm

One of the ladies vying for Clayton’s heart has The Bachelor fans wondering if she has ulterior motives. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor spoilers have revealed that one of Clayton Echard’s constants works for the Selling Sunset firm The Oppenheim Group.

Although the woman in question hasn’t been featured on the hit Netflix show, her connection does have some The Bachelor fans questioning why she’s really on the show. Is she there for Clayton or to earn a spot on the mega-hit Selling Sunset?

Only time will tell as Season 26 of The Bachelor, featuring Clayton, kicks off tonight at 8/7c on ABC.

So, who is The Bachelor contestant with a Selling Sunset connection? Let’s take a look.

The Bachelor Clayton Echard’s contestant works for Selling Sunset firm

Thanks to a Tweet from @ChicksInTheOff, The Bachelor fans know that contest Kate Gallivan works for The Oppenheim group as a real estate agent. The tweet also got the ball rolling on whether or not Kate was there for Clayton or to possibly secure a spot on Selling Sunset or the spin-off Selling the O.C.

“There for the right reasons or a bid for Selling Sunset?” tweeted @ChicksInTheOff.

Kate from Clayton’s upcoming season of the Bachelor works for the Oppenheim Group?!



There for the right reasons or a bid for Selling Sunset? pic.twitter.com/K0FoXTMpzD — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) December 29, 2021

The comments section quickly became populated with various opinions, including one user showing support for Kate. Another user called Kate realistic.

Was Kate hiding her Selling Sunset connection?

According to her The Bachelor bio, Kate has “a great job with one of Los Angeles’ top real estate firms, a beautiful home in the Hollywood Hills, and a glamorous social life that is nonstop fun.” No, The Oppenheim Group is not listed in her bio on ABC.

However, that doesn’t mean she is hiding her connection to the firm or its hit reality TV show. Kate’s Instagram bio says she is a real estate agent at The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles, which as Selling Sunset fans know, is the OG brokerage firm.

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim follows Kate on Instagram, but he appears to be the only one from the hit show who does. As fans know, there are so many more agents who work at the firm that are not part of the Netflix show.

Wonder if Jason will show his support for Kate once The Bachelor hits the airwaves?

Speaking of her forte into the reality TV world, Kate has been proudly promoting her stint on The Bachelor. Kate is ready for the world to see her fight to win Clayton’s heart.

Stay tuned to see just how far Kate Gallivan makes it on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor and if she is looking for love or reality TV fame.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.