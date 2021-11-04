The Bachelor spoilers: Here are the women that reportedly make Clayton Echard’s final four

Clayton Echard’s final four may have been confirmed after filming hometowns for The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Season 26 is set to premiere in 2022, and there’s already tons of information leaking about the anticipated new season.

While ABC has yet to make official announcements regarding the premiere date or even who the next Bachelor will be, candid photos and spoiler sources have provided plenty of early insight.

Most recently, reports have declared which women will make the final four on what is reported to be, Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

Here are the four women set to make it to hometowns on The Bachelor and what we know about them so far.

Who is Susie Evans?

Susie Evans is a 28-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and she is reported to make it into Clayton’s final four.

According to Reality Steve, hometowns have already begun filming for Clayton’s season, and Susie went first with Clayton visiting her in Virginia.

Susie graduated from Lindenwood University in 2014 and majored in Cinema Arts as well as minoring in Communications. Susie became the founder and owner of Susie Evans Media and has a passion for informative, influential, and positive videos and films.

Participating in pageantry, Susie became Miss Virginia in 2020 and did community volunteer work with Big Brothers and Sisters of America.

Who is Rachel Recchia?

Rachel Recchia is a 25-year-old flight instructor and, similar to former Bachelor Peter Weber, she’s a pilot.

Rachel lists herself as a commercial pilot in her IG bio, and her handle is @pilot.rachel.

Rachel resides in Orlando, Florida, and while her Instagram page is currently private, it does appear that she has a little over 2,000 followers, which is sure to climb up once The Bachelor Season 26 airs.

Who is Serene Russell?

Serene Russell is a 26-years-old elementary school teacher, similar to current Bachelorette Michelle Young.

On top of being a teacher, Serene is also a professional model and is signed with The Tabb Agency as well as working for Wilhelmina Denver.

Serene graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and studied professional media. She also appears to be a night owl based on her Instagram bio.

Serene’s Instagram page is private, but she has just under 3k followers, which is sure to increase once she makes her debut on national television.

Who is Gabby Windey?

Gabby Windey is a 30-year-old cheerleader for the Denver Broncos football team.

Gabby has been cheerleading professionally since 2016, and she has also been a registered nurse for three years.

In 2020, Gabby spent her time aiding hospitals in need of staff. Her handwork led her to become the first woman ever to receive the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award, an award typically only given to NFL players.

Gabby’s Instagram page is currently private, and she has just under 2500 followers. Her profile photo shows her rocking her cheerleading attire, and she’s currently followed by Bachelor in Paradise star Dean Unglert.

As more information comes out about The Bachelor Season 26, time will tell how successful these four women will be in finding love on the show.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus but is due to premiere in 2022 on ABC.