The Bachelor producers give kissing cues, Peter Weber claims

Peter Weber claimed that Bachelor producers have secret hand signals they use when it is okay for the lead to kiss a contestant. Pic credit: ABC/Paula Lobo

Former Bachelor star Peter Weber claims that producers of The Bachelor give kissing cues to the show leads.

During an appearance on Us Weekly’s Here for the Right Reasons podcast, Peter spilled all the deets about the way show heads help lead the stars as to when it is okay to run with their feelings and smooch their contestants.

Peter also addressed claims that thus far, he is the show lead who holds the record for kissing the most women on night one of their season, shortly after meeting their potential suitors.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I don’t know if I actually am the Bachelor that did that!” he said.

“Everyone kisses a lot of people, but I probably just played ball a little bit too much with the producers. You don’t see this on camera, like, so many times, I was being given this [signal] the entire time, like, they wanted that and hey, if I was feeling it with the girl, I was gonna go in for it,” Peter explained.

The handsome pilot helmed the 24th season of the ABC series.

Love The Bachelor as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

So what is the secret kissing signal?

Peter Weber and his 30 female contestants of Season 24 of The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC/Paula Lobo

Peter shared that there is a particular way that producers let someone know, and it is very simple.

“Producers, if they think it’s a good time to kiss, they’ll, like, tap their fingers or they have their phone that says, ‘Kiss,’” he explained.

He also revealed how Bachelor or Bachelorette contestants can remember all the contestants names the first night they meet.

“The first night, though, it’s usually [the girls’] names behind their head, just to kind of remind me, and then it’ll segue from that to, ‘All right, you should do this, we think it’s a good time,’” Peter said.

Peter felt the mood strike him a lot the first night with his 30 hopefuls, joking that because he felt particularly attracted to many of the women that he was labeled “the most-kissed Bachelor.”

Does he regret his Bachelor experience?

Hannah Ann Sluss and Peter Weber on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose. Pic credit: ABC/John Fleenor

Peter did find love at the end of his season with Hannah Ann Sluss. He also dated contestant Madison Prewett. Peter found love with Kelley Flannigan for 10 months before the couple ended their relationship in February of this year.

He addressed fans who have asked if he has regretted the romantic choices he has made.

“People ask, like, do I regret the way things went or doing the show and honestly, no, that’s the honest answer. Do I wish it could have ended up better, like, do I wish I was engaged to someone right now? Yes. And [do I wish] it would have worked out? 100 percent,” he said on the podcast.

Peter said that all he did was follow his heart and in the moment, what he was doing felt right, in spite of the way the relationships ended.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.