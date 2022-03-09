The Bachelor: How does Clayton respond to Teddi Wright’s surprise that one of his brothers slid into her DMs?

Clayton Echard responds to Teddi’s announcement that one of his brothers DM’d her. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard, the current Bachelor, has had some rough times this season, not only with the women but with some choices he made and now has to live with.

While on the Women Tell All segment, the women grilled him about things that happened with them and on the season. While Clayton was in the hot seat, so were some of the other women, such as Genevieve Parisi, Shanae Ankney, and a fan-favorite, Teddi Wright.

Who slid into Teddi Wright’s DMs recently, and how did Clayton Echard react to this surprise news?

While Teddi sat in the hot seat in Monday night’s Women Tell All, Jesse Palmer said a little birdie had told him that someone had slid into her DMs recently and wanted her to reveal who this mystery man was.

As Teddi seemed embarrassed and a little nervous to answer the posed question, Genevieve hollered from the stage that she would tell if Teddi didn’t. Teddi smiled and finally revealed who this secret guy was…none other than Clayton’s brother!

After hearing this, Clayton had his own thoughts on the subject matter, and he took to Twitter to react.

Clayton stated, “Both of my brothers have been vehemently denying sliding in the DMs. So Teddi, please give the people (including me) what they want and release the DMs (two laughing/crying face emojis).”

After he received some kickback from fans asking why he didn’t believe Teddi, he added another tweet. He wrote, “Let me just clarify here…I 1000% believe Teddi. There’s absolutely no way she made this up at all (another laughing/crying face emoji).”

Pic credit: @ClaytonEchard/Twitter

What was Teddi Wright’s response to this situation?

During the Women Tell All, Teddi added that she did not respond to Clayton’s brother’s DM. In fact, she said that she “would not go there” and that “One Echard was enough for sure.”

Teddi has been announced as being in the running for the next Bachelorette, along with Clayton’s final three women, Genevieve Parisi, Sarah Hamrick, Serene Russell, and Kelley Flanagan and Natasha Parker, from Pilot Peter Weber’s season.

Also, at the end of Clayton’s time in the hot seat, Teddi did make a comment that left fans wondering how much, and what, she knows about how the season ends.

Teddi told Clayton that she hopes “he’s OK” after how his journey ended and what he has gone through.

What exactly does Teddi mean by that statement? Find out as The Bachelor airs its finale next Monday, March 14th.

