The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer doesn’t know if Zach Shallcross is ready for ‘what’s coming up’

As Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor is about to hit airwaves in the coming weeks, host Jesse Palmer isn’t quite sure he’s ready for the ordeal.

Zach, who was formerly one of Rachel Recchia’s top contenders on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, has now officially taken the reins as the new Bachelor.

The highly anticipated season, which comes fresh off the heels of one of the most dramatic Bachelor in Paradise seasons to date, will air on Monday, January 23, at 8/7c on ABC.

Now that Zach has finished filming his season, Jesse has shown concern over the fact that Zach may not be quite ready for all the reaction and criticism he will naturally receive upon the episodes airing.

Although Jesse may be new to the game, taking over as the franchise’s official host after Chris Harrison stepped down last year, he knows a thing or two about fan reactions in real time. Jesse is active on social media himself and has even referenced Bachelor Nation’s thoughts during previous reunions and After the Final Rose episodes.

During a recent appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Jesse told hosts Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young that Zach may not be ready for the potential backlash he could face in the coming months.

“To be fully honest with you, I don’t know if Zach’s ready for what’s coming up,” he said.

Jesse Palmer doesn’t know if Zach Shallcross is ready for potential backlash

He continued, “But are any of us really ready?… We always talk about how nothing can prepare you for being the Bachelor [and] nothing can prepare you for being the Bachelorette. You’ve just got to go out and do it.”

Jesse added that there is nothing that could prepare someone to be the Bachelor and “having to deal with it socially” once the episodes air.

However, regarding Zach’s authenticity, Jesse revealed that he stayed true to himself throughout the process.

Jesse remarked, “I think one of the biggest compliments I can give Zach is that he is himself, unapologetically, through and through.” He continued to say that even at only 25 years old, he feels as if Zach truly knows exactly who he is and what he stands for.

Jesse also said that Zach remained “very consistent” throughout his entire season.

What’s to come in the upcoming season of The Bachelor?

Trailers for Season 27 of The Bachelor have shown no shortage of drama for Zach as he goes on his journey to find his forever love.

One in particular even shows Zach sobbing, seemingly outside of the Bachelor mansion, saying, “I was not expecting that s**t.”

Zach is off to a solid start, however, as America chose his first impression rose winner during The Bachelorette ATFR shortly after being announced as the next Bachelor.

The rose was given to contestant Brianna, the 24-year-old beauty from Jersey City, who memorably took a selfie with Zach upon their first introduction. Viewers can look forward to seeing Brianna again, amongst 29 other single, eligible women, who are ready to pine for Zach’s heart and potentially leave the show engaged.

The Bachelor premiers on Monday, January 23, at 8/7c on ABC.