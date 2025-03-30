The Bachelor fans shade Grant Ellis with throwback to Joey Graziadei

Grant Ellis’ time on The Bachelor has ended, but it wasn’t smooth sailing for the 30-year-old.

Viewers are shading him on social media for how things played out at the finale and comparing him to Season 28 star Joey Graziadei, who did things much differently.

Grant’s 1st runner-up, Litia Garr, felt jilted after he chose Juliana Pasquarosa as his final pick.

That decision shocked Litia, who felt she was the frontrunner for the final rose based on everything Grant said.

Grant said he loved her; little did she know he also made those claims to Juliana.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, he also said many other things to Litia that made her believe she would be his wife.

Grant Ellis gets shade as viewers compare him to Joey Graziadei

Grant Ellis had a few misteps during his season, and viewers are not letting him forget it.

Someone shared a throwback photo of Joey Graziadei’s time as The Bachelor, writing, “You know who didn’t say I love you to both women?”

Meanwhile, Grant doubled up on more than just the I love you’s with his final two.

The Bachelor gave Litia a journal to write down her feelings during the process, telling her they would read it together at the end.

However, that wasn’t as unique as Litia thought.

Someone commented on social media, “There’s no way he gave Juliana a journal too, right?”

Juliana responded to the commenter, “He sure did.”

Litia Garr exposes Grant during The Bachelor finale

Litia exposed Grant during their first face-to-face since she left the Dominican Republic, and now we know why she was so shocked by his rejection.

“You told me I was your number one connection, that from the first group date, you knew I was your wife,” revealed Litia.

She continued, “Up until the last night before the proposal, when I said, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re getting engaged tomorrow,’ and you said, ‘I know, I can’t wait, I love you, I love you.”

“It finally makes sense!” exclaimed a commenter. “This season has been so boring because they had to cut all the footage of Grant telling Litia that she was the clear frontrunner.”

Another Bachelor Nation fan posted a meme of a fake smile, writing, “Me trying to be happy for Julianna and Grant after what happened to Litia.”

Check out Litia and Grant’s final sitdown in the clip below.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.