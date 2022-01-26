The Bachelor contestant Melina Nasab stuns viewers in a black, mesh one piece

Melina Nasab is catching the eyes of Bachelor Nation. Pic credit: @melnasab/Instagram

Melina Nasab is starting to make a name for herself in this season of The Bachelor. She is one of the contestants still vying for Clayton Echard’s heart, as the show goes into Episode 4.

She may not have won Clayton’s heart yet, but she has definitely won the heart of the fashion world. Viewers tuned in to the latest episode of The Bachelor as Melina showed up to Clayton’s first group date, which was on the beach.

What did Melina wear to stand out?

As the girls ran up in their outfits of shorts and crop tops, short dresses, and even a cropped, slitted pantsuit, Melina sprinted toward Clayton in her swimsuit, ahead of the other girls in distance and in fashion.

And not just any swimsuit it should be noted. No, a swimsuit that turned viewers’ heads multiple times. It was hard not to notice Melina on this date.

Melina didn’t have on a colorful bikini, or a high-rise suit with a top; instead, she decided to risk it all in a black, mesh one-piece swimsuit that showed off her curves, as well as covered some skin, and tastefully left other parts bare.

Sierra Jackson tweeted a photo of the girls from the group date and it showed the photo of Melina’s black, mesh one-piece front and center.

Tonight’s Episode#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/qHLdli57Bm — Sierra Jackson (@SierraJackzen) January 25, 2022 Sierra Jackson’s Tweet shows Melina’s stunning black, mesh one-piece. Pic credit: @SierraJackzen/Twitter

Fans of the show have been talking about the risk that Melina took, and they have admired Melina’s confidence as she looked gorgeous and outshone the other women at the start of the group date with her fashion choice.

Where can you buy the swimsuit Melina was wearing on the show?

Where did Melina even find a swimsuit like this? Fans, if you were obsessed with Melina’s swimsuit choice, you can find it online at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, or Revolve; the price for the suit at all three stores is the same, coming in with a price tag of $265.

If you are willing to spend that much on a suit to maintain fashion and are as confident as Melina, then run (don’t walk) to your computer to purchase this much talked about piece. It looks as if the swimsuit is still in stock now, but with as much attention as Melina got wearing it on last night’s episode, it could very well sell out quickly.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.