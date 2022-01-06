The Bachelor contestant Gabby Windey clears up dating rumors with Dean Unglert and Blake Horstmann

The Bachelor contestant Gabby Windey opens up about her romantic past with two former Bachelor in Paradise stars. Pic credit: ABC

In the running for Clayton Echard’s last rose, The Bachelor contestant Gabby Windey is clearing up the rumors regarding her romantic past with two prominent Bachelor Nation stars.

The 30-year-old ICU nurse took to the Talking it Out with Bachelor Nation podcast to debunk myths regarding her dating history with Bachelor in Paradise alums, Dean Unglert and Blake Horstmann.

Gabby Windey clears up dating rumors with Dean Unglet and Blake Horstmann

While the former NFL cheerleader called Dean Unglert one of “her first loves” back in college, when it comes to Blake Horstmann, she told hosts Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo that she didn’t consider them ever dating.

“We never actually went on a date. There were no drinks paid for, no dinner paid for,” Windey explained on the January 6th episode. “We had spent time together and stuff, but definitely no like, official dating.”

Acknowledging that both romantic relationships happened prior to any of their appearances in Bachelor Nation, she added, “It’s a distant past from my experience on The Bachelor, and you know, Clayton [Echard] and I’s story, it’s very much its own thing. I’m always really grateful that it was so far in the past, so I could focus more on Clayton and kind of separate [that].”

Blake Horstmann calls Gabby Windey his ex back in October

Back in October after finding out about Gabby’s casting on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Blake took to his Behind the Rose podcast to open up about how he and Dean like the “same girls.”

Being involved in a love triangle back on their Bachelor in Paradise days, it wouldn’t be the first time they shared an ex.

Calling Gabby a roommate of one of his closest friends, he laughed as he re-told the moment he and Dean found out about their mutual ex.

“I was like oh my gosh, I know Gabby, we hung out for a couple of months,” he elaborated. “Like it’s just crazy, how me and Dean, somehow get more exes in Bachelor Nation.”

The Behind the Rose host added, “But I will say, as Dean said on his podcast, he thinks she’s gonna go really far, and I do too.”

Calling her personality very fun and out-going, he continued, “I wouldn’t be shocked, [if she makes] for sure hometowns, makes it even top two, maybe even Bachelorette.”

The Bachelor airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC.