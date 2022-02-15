The Bachelor Colton Underwood spends his first Valentine’s Day with his boyfriend, Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood spends his Valentine’s Day with his boyfriend. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood was known for a camera punch and wall jump in his season of The Bachelor, after the front-runner, Cassie Randolph walked away from the show.

However, after coming out and filming his own documentary on Netflix called Coming Out Colton, he has found a relationship in Jordan C. Brown, and the two spent their Valentine’s Day together for the first time.

What did Colton Underwood post on Instagram on Valentine’s Day?

Colton took to Instagram to post photos of himself with Jordan, and he captioned his post: “this valentines day is a special one. i get to love who i want and i love loving on you.”

Lovers of both animals and the water, most of Colton’s pictures involved pets, baby goats, and the ocean, as well as each other.

The two can be seen showing affection toward each other with huge smiles in the photos, showing how much they are enjoying each other’s company and how glad they are to have found each other.

Colton and Jordan are showing off their amazing fashion sense, muscular and fit physiques, and personalities as they celebrate this day of love together.

What did viewers have to say in response to Colton’s post?

The Bachelor fans have shown their support for Colton’s post, as they shared encouragement and love for him. One viewer posted, “I LOVE THIS!! #lovehasnogender.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another commented, “So happy for you Legend !!!” (with three red hearts).

Two other people said, “You look SO happy!!!” (with three heart-faced emojis), as well as, “I’m so happy for you Colton!! You absolutely deserve to be happy and living life as your authentic self.”

Pic credit: @coltonunderwood/Instagram

For the most part, viewers are supportive of Colton Underwood’s new love life and his relationship with Jordan.

Colton’s Bachelor Nation timeline

Colton, after a great deal of controversy and drama, found his true self and ended up coming out publicly in April 2021 as being gay.

As of September 2021, Colton has been dating his now-boyfriend, Jordan C. Brown, and has since talked about how happy he is and how he has run from himself his whole life and not allowed himself to be his true self.

He even went as far as to say that he was hating himself because he pushed his true feelings deep down and wouldn’t allow himself to feel those feelings because of fear—fear of what his family and friends would think, fear of what he had been taught in his religion, and fear in general.

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.