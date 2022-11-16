The Bachelor and The Bachelorette nominated for Best Overall Show at American Reality Television Awards — Here’s how to watch

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have both snagged nominations at this year’s ARTAS. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

There’s only one thing to do this Thursday night, and it’s watching reality TV get the recognition it deserves at the 9th annual American Reality Television Awards.

Especially for Bachelor Nation, who will get to watch both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette potentially take home a win in two categories.

This year’s ARTAS, known as reality TV’s biggest night, will air on Thursday, November 17 at 8/7c.

The awards will premiere on OUTtv and the live telecast will be free to stream right here on Monsters and Critics.

As previously reported, television and film star Vivica A. Fox will be leading the night as this year’s host.

The 60-minute broadcast will feature 21 categories that will recognize the on-screen personalities, production crews, and creative teams of multiple reality shows.

This year, the Bachelor franchise has snagged a few nominations of its own, so fans can look forward to seeing the show potentially accept some awards instead of roses tomorrow night.

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are nominated at this year’s ARTAS

This year, The Bachelor is nominated in two categories — Outstanding Competition Show and Best Overall Show. The Bachelorette is also nominated for the latter, giving the franchise three shots at bringing home an award.

For Outstanding Competition Show, The Bachelor is up against American Ninja Warrior S12, Chopped, Hell’s Kitchen, Legendary, Making It, The Masked Singer, and The Voice.

For Best Overall Show, both Bachelor series are in the running with 90 Day Fiance, American Ninja Warrior S12, Chopped, Dr. Pimple Popper, Hell’s Kitchen, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Making It, and Shark Tank.

Bachelor Nation will also see a familiar face this year, as the franchise’s host Jesse Palmer is set to make a special guest appearance.

ARTAS will stream for free on Monsters and Critics

Reality TV fans will have to look no further than right here on Monsters and Critics to tune into tomorrow night’s broadcast, where there will be a free live stream available for viewers.

On streaming the event, Monsters and Critics Reality TV Editor Shaunee Flowers said, “We are absolutely thrilled to be part of American Reality TV Awards this year. Reality TV is often overlooked by mainstream awards shows, but we know how much joy it brings to people’s lives. As I tell my team, Reality TV is not our guilty pleasure, it is our pleasure.”

The program will also be available on the OUTtv website and ReelMood.com.

