The Bachelor alum Madison Prewett reveals she’s writing a second book

The Bachelor’s Madison Prewett announces she’ll be releasing her second book. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor’s Madison Prewett has revealed she is working on a second book less than a year after publishing her first.

Madison, who was one of the finalists on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, released her first book, Made for This Moment: Standing Firm with Strength, Grace, and Courage, in October of 2021.

Madison has been open about the prominent role her faith plays in her life and chose to write a book that reflected those beliefs.

Madison Prewett asks fans for topic ideas for her new book

Her recent announcement hinted that she may be taking more direction from her fans and followers this time around.



“What would you be interested to read?” Madison captioned her Instagram story.

The Bachelor alum appeared to be sitting in a bookstore as she revealed that another book would be coming soon.

Pic credit: @madiprew/Instagram

Madison is just one of several The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alumni who have taken the opportunity to write a book after their resulting fame from the show. Several of these books have been wildly successful. Among the most prominent this year has been Hannah Brown’s best-selling memoir.

Although the authors also include stories about their unique experiences, fans have typically flocked to the books for a behind-the-scenes look into the franchise.

Madison Prewett shares the biggest challenges she faced on The Bachelor

Madison herself also included several details about the challenges she faced on The Bachelor and in her relationship with Peter in her first book.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although Madison was a clear front-runner from the beginning, the two clashed going into fantasy suite week which ultimately led to Madison self-eliminating.

“Even though I felt so strongly for Peter, I knew deep down that there were major misalignments in our faith, morals, and lifestyles,” Madison wrote in her book.

Madison, who believes in abstaining from sex before marriage, struggled with the knowledge that Peter was intimate with other women in the days leading up to a potential proposal.

She also discussed feeling attacked at the After the Rose special when Barb Weber, Peter’s mother, memorably spoke out against any potential relationship between the two.

Madison has since moved on, however, and appears to be focusing now on her next major project. She also seems to be in the process of expanding her team and social media reach as she announced on her Instagram story that she is planning to hire someone to help manage her accounts.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.