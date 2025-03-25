The Bachelor alum Corinne Olympios to appear on Below Deck Down Under: Here’s when to tune in

The Bachelor is invading Below Deck Down Under Season 3 very soon.

No, we aren’t talking about Bosun Wihan Du Toit’s love life, either.

Corinne Olympios, who appeared on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, is returning to reality TV in a new capacity.

After appearing on The Bachelor, Bachelor In Paradise, and House of Villians, Corinne’s trying her hand as a charter guest.

Below Deck Down Under fans got their first glimpse of Corrine and her group in the “next on” preview for Season 3.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

If the preview is any indication, the group looks to bring some chaos with them.

When will Corinne Olympios appear on Below Deck Down Under?

The Bachelor villain will make her debut on Below Deck Down Under Season 3 Episode 9, airing on Monday, March 31. In true Below Deck fashion, Corrine and her group’s charter should span at least two episodes.

They might get three episodes if there is some juicy entertainment or drama. However, that hasn’t been a thing for any Below Deck franchise in a long time.

What we can expect is one puking guest, a massive foam party, near jet skis collisions, and a whole lot of misbehaving.

Based on the teaser, though, it doesn’t appear that Corrine is bringing any of the drama, but The Bachelor fans will no doubt find that hard to believe.

Captain Jason Chambers weighs in on Corinne Olympios’ time on the show

Not long after Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under premiered, Captain Jason was asked about the charter for Corinne and her friend group.

“They were fantastic. They were sweet. It’s probably too nice,” he shared with Us Weekly.

However, the captain admitted that the group put some serious pressure on the interior crew and the deck team with the water toys. According to Captain Jason, Corrine and her friends loved being in the water and having a drink or two.

Corinne has yet to comment on her Below Deck Down Under stint, but Bachelor Nation knows she will have something to say once it hits Bravo airwaves.

Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under hits the halfway point with The Bachelor alum Corinne Olympios.

Are you excited to see Corrine on a new reality TV show and in a different capacity?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.