Teresa Giudice trashes Anna Delvey for staying in the US after prison release: ‘Why is she still here?’

Teresa Giudice has been on TV screens for 15 years, and she’s solidified herself as one of the most iconic villains.

It makes sense then that she’d be appearing on E!’s House of Villains, which returns for its second season this week.

In a new interview with E! News, the 52-year-old opened up about her time on the show and how she was initially apprehensive about it.

“At first, I didn’t like the whole villain title, and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m gonna do this,'” Teresa dished.

“But I have to say, I am so happy I did it. I met amazing people, and it was a great experience.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The interviewer pivoted and asked Teresa and her co-stars which celebrity they’d like to compete alongside should they return in a future season.

Of course, House of Villains Season 2 is bringing back Season 1 powerhouse Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard, so comebacks are expected.

Teresa wouldn’t be interested in Anna joining House of Villains

Wes Bergmann, best known for being a dominant force on The Challenge, admitted that he’d be interested in fake heiress Anna Delvey appearing in a future season.

Teresa quickly chimed in with her thoughts on the matter and brought up the fact that her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, was deported after his 41-month jail sentence for bankruptcy fraud and tax dodging.

“She went to prison, and she was convicted of a crime, and she’s an immigrant, and she’s still in this country, so I disagree with that,” Teresa complained.

“My ex-husband got deported, so why is she still here?”

“My ex-husband couldn’t even get out of jail and come home and wait until he got deported,” the RHONJ OG doubled down.

Joe’s deportation was a major source of drama on RHONJ because he was forced to leave behind his daughters and life in the U.S.

Anna’s DWTS casting caught a lot of heat

Teresa isn’t alone in her sentiments about Anna. Many criticized her casting on Dancing With the Stars earlier this year after she showed up in the ballroom with an ankle monitor.

After serving nearly four years, Anna was released from prison on good behavior in 2021.

The scandal involving her posing as a heiress was adapted into Inventing Anna, one of Netflix’s most-watched limited series.

In essence, the series only raised awareness about Anna and seemingly gave her a lot of fans.

However, her carefree attitude on DWTS earned her the distinction of being the first celebrity voted off Season 33.

As for Teresa, she is expected to be caught up in a wealth of drama on House of Villains, which will see her face off against Tiffany.

House of Villains Season 2 premieres Wednesday, October 9, at 10/9c on E!. Stream House of Villains Season 1 on Peacock.