Teresa Giudice slams Rachel Fuda and Margaret Josephs for their ‘lies’ and teases vindication in the finale

Teresa Giudice is patiently waiting for the Season 14 finale because she’s convinced she’ll be vindicated.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently opened up about the explosive last episode as the countdown kicks off with only three episodes left.

She blasted her castmates Rachel Fuda and Margaret Josephs for telling lies about her and her husband Luis Ruelas amid rumors of marital and financial issues.

We’ll see how things pan out in the final and so far, there’s there’s a lot of anticipation about how things will end.

Andy Cohen teased the last episode referring to it as a finale and a reunion in one while explaining why the traditional reunion was canceled.

Meanwhile, Teresa is hinting at much more to come, and she’s calling out her castmates.

Teresa Giudice calls out her RHONJ castmates for their lies

The RHONJ star spoke to Daily Mail while at the BELLA Insider’s Summer Festival, and she slammed castmates Rachel and Margaret for their lies.

She made those remarks while defending her marriage to Luis Ruelas amid claims that it is on the rocks and that he is frivolously spending her money.

The OG disputed those claims again after recently revealing that Luis has more money than she does.

“Have you been watching the show?” said Teresa to the media outlet. “Poor guy! I mean, what they put him through. Like, all the lies.”

However, the mom of four is waiting for the finale so that viewers can see the truth.

“I feel like there’s a lot of indication with us, you know, like they put all these – Margaret put lies out there. Rachel put lies out there. My family put lies out there. It all gets resolved,” said Teresa. “You’re going to see everything.”

Teresa talks about the explosive Season 14 finale

The final episode of Season 14 is set to air on July 28, and anticipation is building since it will be the last time we see the entire cast together.

We already know it will feature another fight between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral at Rails Steakhouse.

However, the other cast members will be in the mix as well, including Teresa who noted that something happened at the event that made her very upset.

She didn’t share any details about what went down but confessed, “I was pissed! I mean, you’ll see why. Yeah, I was pissed.”

Meanwhile, there are two episodes left before the grand finale. Episode 10 titled Inner Peace of Mind, airs on July 14 and features Melissa Gorga’s Envy fashion show.

Episode 11, titled Sleepover With One Eye Open, shows Teresa opening up to her daughter, Gia Giudice, about the overwhelming stress of dealing with her husband, Luis Ruelas’ ongoing legal battle.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.