Teresa Giudice shares Gia Giudice law school update amid restaurant rumors

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has given an update on Gia Giudice going to law school.

Gia has been very vocal about her desire to work in immigration law after her father, Joe Giudice, was deported in 2019.

However, after graduating from college in May 2023, Gia didn’t immediately enter law school.

Well, it turns out there’s a reason that Gia has put her law dreams on the back burner.

Teresa recently revealed that she shared the advice she gave her daughter that has impacted Gia’s next chapter in her life.

The OG of RHONJ told Gia to take some time off before she committed to law school and her future as a lawyer.

This week, Teresa chatted with The Daily Dish to give a life update amid The Real Housewives of New Jersey hiatus. Teresa admitted that when Gia struggled to prepare to take her LSATs for the second time, Tre had some advice for her daughter.

“I told her, I [said], ‘Listen, you have your whole life ahead of you. She finished college, and she did great, and I’m like, ‘You know what, take a break, focus on your influencing career… then you can go back to studying and take your LSATs again,” Teresa explained to the outlet.

Teresa fully supported Gia when she felt like she wasn’t ready to go to law school just yet. The mom of four also felt like Gia needed to give herself a break amid all the stress.

Gia has been focused on being an influencer, and Teresa says, “She’s doing phenomenal with that.”

Gia has been spending time on reality TV along with her influencer career. Over the past couple of seasons, she has been featured more on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and will soon appear on Making it in Manhattan.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Teresa and Gia are reportedly opening an Italian restaurant together, and Teresa also commented on that hot topic.

Teresa confirmed to The Daily Dish that she’s interested in entering the restaurant business, and yes, Gia will be there to help out her mom.

“Gia will be helping. She would want to work there also and help me. And the girls, too. So it’d be like, me and the girls,” Teresa told The Daily Dish.

Although she remains unsure if the restaurant idea will succeed, she hopes to secure a location by the end of the year.

There you have it, RHONJ fans. After Teresa told her to take a break, Gia has put law school on hold to focus on other ventures.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.