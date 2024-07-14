Teresa Giudice says it’s ’amazing’ filming RHONJ with daughter Gia Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers are not too fond of having Gia Giudice on the show and inserting herself in the drama among the cast.

However, her mom, Teresa Giudice, is happy to have her eldest daughter as her sidekick this season.

During a recent interview, the OG raved about Gia after being asked what it was like filming Season 14 with the 23-year-old.

Gia has been a part of the franchise since she was 9-year-olds but she didn’t get as much airtime as in recent years.

This season, she’s very much in the mix, vocalizing her issues with some of the women who are feuding with her mom.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She also bashed John Fuda and Jackie Goldschneider in a recent confessional after she grew frustrated with her name being mentioned at an event where she was not present.

While decades younger than the RHONJ cast, Gia has been holding her own despite the backlash, and her mom, Teresa, couldn’t be prouder.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice raves about her ‘amazing’ daughter Gia Giudice

The RHONJ star sat down with Bravo to talk about her life and how it’s been filming with Gia now that she has a bigger role in Season 14.

“Gia, she’s amazing,” Teresa exclaimed. “I look at her too, and I’m like, ‘I made that, I made that’…the way she speaks and the way she is, I feel like she’s amazing.”

“I feel like she’s better than me,” added the mom of four.

She also addressed a storyline on the show — Gia sharing plans to move out of their family home and get an apartment with her longtime boyfriend, Christian Carmichael.

At the time Teresa wasn’t too keen on the idea, reasoning that Gia should live on her own before moving in with her boyfriend, and she hasn’t changed her tune.

“I feel like she should live on her own first, I said that,” confessed the OG, who noted that Gia has not yet moved out.

Whether Gia heeds advice or not, Teresa admitted, “I’ll support whatever she wants to do, I’m that kind of parent.”

Teresa says her daughter Milania Giudice wants to be famous

The RHONJ star gave an update on all four of her girls during the chat with Bravo, including daughter Milania, who recently graduated high school and is headed to college.

Milania wants to be more famous than her mom — although it’s still unclear how she plans to do that.

Teresa took the college-bound, 18-year-old on a trip to Paris as a graduation gift, and Milania made a bold statement as they enjoyed dinner.

“She said ‘Mommy I know you’re famous, but I wanna be so famous that I can’t even sit right here in this cafe right now, that’s how famous I wanna be'” shared Teresa.

“She likes the cameras; she is the life of the party,” added the OG.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.