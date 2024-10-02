Teresa Giudice gets insight from Luann de Lesseps about life after Housewives as RHONJ reboot looms

Teresa Guidice is getting insight about Life after Housewives, and who knows, she just might need it.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast is still in limbo amid claims of a Season 15 reboot which means the OG could be out of a job.

Who better to shed light on that, if not Luann de Lesseps whose franchise was rebooted a few years ago.

Luann was a cast member on The Real Housewives of New York but the troubled franchise got a total revamp with the new iteration now in its second season with a fresh cast.

Unsurprisingly, the mom of four had questions for the RHONY alum, including what life has been like since she lost her Housewives role.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

If Luann’s life is anything to go by, then Teresa should be perfectly fine if she meets the same fate.

Luann has been doing very well for herself, with a popular cabaret show, a stint on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, a spinoff show, Luann and Sonja: Welcome To Crappie Lake, with her friend Sonja Morgan, and a starring role in a new dating show that’s yet to air.

RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice and Luann de Lesseps dish about Housewives

Luann joined Teresa for the newest episode of her podcast, Turning the Tables, and they had a lot to talk about.

One topic of conversation was the future of RHONJ, and Luann wanted to know how Teresa felt about returning to the show.

“Is it time for a reboot Teresa? I didn’t know where your head was on that subject,” said Luann. “Maybe you’re tired of it and you want to move on.”

However, Teresa made it clear that she wasn’t ready to bid goodbye to the Jersey franchise, noting “Yes, I would like to stay on it, but I think they need a change.”

Luann told the OG that she hoped the show wouldn’t have the same fate as RHONY.

“Hopefully, they won’t do a total reboot and just replace you and just add people to your existing show. That’s what I think about that,” said the Money Can’t Buy You Class singer.

Luann talks about life after Housewives and admits ‘I don’t miss it’

Teresa asked Luann how she felt after finding out that she wasn’t returning to RHONY.

“I was trying to think, ‘How am I gonna get out to do other things, other projects,'” confessed the 59-year-old, who added, “When you don’t know what to do life takes care of itself doesn’t it?”

Life has been taking care of Luann, and now she’s happy to be off the show.

“I don’t miss it. I don’t miss the drama. I love my life the way it is,” she told Teresa.

“I’ve gotten used to not doing the Housewives anymore and I love that…I get to travel more; I get to pick projects that I want to do now and I love that for me.”

Check out Luann and Teresa’s chat below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.