Teresa Giudice feels ‘vindicated’ after RHONJ Season 14, fans compare her to 90 Day Fiance villain

The end of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 has Teresa Giudice feeling “vindicated.”

Teresa has been touting since before RHONJ Season 14 hit Bravo airwaves that she had her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, would expose all the liars.

After the final episode, which was not a reunion, Teresa has doubled down on being vindicated this season.

“I had resolution. The truth came out,” Teresa exclaimed in the finale, rewatch the show.

However The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans don’t see it that way, especially after what Louie said about Margaret’s son.

Taking to X following the Off The Rails Special, fans sounded off on Teresa, thinking she came out a winner

RHONJ fans slam Teresa Giudice for ‘vindicated’ remark

“Teresa keeps saying the truth came out…did it though? She subpoenaed Marge & Marge refused to show up. What is that proof of? That she didn’t want to be bothered? #RHONJ,” read an X.

Teresa keeps saying the truth came out…did it really though? She subpoenaed Marge & Marge refused to show up. What is that proof of? That she didn't want to be bothered? #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/SFLt1E8oiq — maxwell724 (@maxwell724) August 12, 2024

Another X wanted to know exactly what it was that made Teresa feel like the truth came out.

A different X basically echoes the same thing, wondering what in the world Teresa is talking about.

One X even accused Teresa of living in her own world and reiterated that she had no proof of anything.

“The fact that Teresa is STILL doubling down on her BS theories and NOT holding Jackie accountable shows how TRULY ignorant and childish she is… 🤦🏼‍♀️ #GrowUP #RHONJ #MargeMustHaveMagicalPowersAtThisPoint,” said one X.

The fact that Teresa is STILL doubling down on her BS theories and NOT holding Jackie accountable shows how TRULY ignorant and childish she is… 🤦🏼‍♀️#GrowUP#RHONJ#MargeMustHaveMagicalPowersAtThisPoint pic.twitter.com/Go08MplGC7 — 🩵Andy’s🩵Clubhouse🩵Key🩵 (@SharinIsntKaren) August 12, 2024

Teresa not taking accountability was one hot topic with one even suggesting she will likely end up back in prison because of Louie.

One X simply put Teresa on blast for claiming to be “vindicated” when what she tried to do really just bombed because she had false information.

Not having proof that Margaret did anything to Teresa was brought up more than once, resulting in Teresa being called “delusional.”

The word delusional was used a few times to describe how RHONJ critics thought of Teresea feeling vindication after Season 14.

Teresa Giudice compared to 90 Day Fiance villain

“Teresa is a lot like Angela on #90DayFiance #RHONJ She doesn’t care about the proof or facts…she just needs to always be right no matter what,” declared an X.

Angela Deem has earned herself a lot of backlash during her time on 90 Day Fiance, and much like Teresa, fans are over her. In fact, Angela’s one of the biggest villains in the 90 Day Fiance franchise, but she still keeps sticking around.

Teresa Giudice thinks she came out on top this season, but so many do not agree.

What do you think?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.