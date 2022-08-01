Teresa Giudice celebrates bridal shower with costars as RHONJ cameras roll￼

RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice gets a surprise bridal shower Pic credit: @ImageCollect/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

Real Housewives of New Jersey OG, Teresa Giudice got engaged to Louis “Louie” Ruelas in October 2021 while on a trip to Greece.

The pair have been dating since the summer of 2020, although they made it official in November of that year.

The wedding date is now fast approaching, and Teresa’s casemates threw her a surprise bridal shower.

The Bravo cameras were rolling, and viewers will get to see how it all unfolded.

Fans still got a taste of the event as many stars in attendance posted videos and pictures of the bridal shower on their social media.

All the RHONJ cast seemed to be in attendance complete with the newbies. Additionally, Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby also joined the festivities.

Some of the Real Housewives share pictures from Teresa’s surprise bridal shower

Real Housewives of Potomac Ashley Darby posted a picture of her and Teresa on her Instagram.

The two are all smiles and both are wearing strapless dresses. Teresa looked more bridal in a white corseted dress that had beautiful lace details.

Sign up for our newsletter!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Boalch Darby (@ashleyboalchdarby) RHOP Ashley Darby poses for a picture with RHONJ Teresa Giudice at Teresa’s bridal shower. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

Teresa RHONJ’s co-star and good friend on the show, Jennifer Aydin also took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the party with her followers.

She also shared pictures of her mother and oldest daughter who were both in attendance. Jennifer captioned the picture, “Love celebrating your happiest moments with you.”

RHONJ Teresa Giudice surprised as she arrived at her bridal shower

@realitydude_ shared some pictures of some of the ladies in attendance at Teresa’s bridal shower. There was also a video of Teresa arriving at the party with two of her daughters. Teresa was visibly taken aback and very happy as everyone yelled “Surprise” as she walked through the door.

He captioned the post, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey were filming at Teresa’s surprise Bridal Shower for season 13. Ashley from the Real Housewives of Potomac was also present.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reality Dude (@realitydude_) The Real Housewives of New Jersey celebrate Teresa at her surprise Bridal Shower. Pic credit: @realitydude_/Instagram

Melissa Gorga didn’t share any pictures with Teresa Giudice on social media of the Bridal Shower

Notably, Melissa Gorga, Teresa’s sister-in-law took to Instagram to show her outfit the day of Teresa’s Bridal shower.

In the post she is seen standing in front of her Ferrari. She captioned the post, “I like my cars like I like my men. Italian”

Although Melissa attended the party, she didn’t share any pictures with Teresa on her Instagram page.

The two have had a rocky relationship since she came on the RHONJ in season 2. They had been recently working on their friendship but at the season 12 reunion, the sister in laws said they would stop pretending they are friends.

If past seasons are any indications, Season 13 of Real Housewives of New Jersey will likely air in February of 2023.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is now streaming on Peacock.