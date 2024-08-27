Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have ‘no plans’ to end feud despite recent RHONJ rumor

There’s always one rumor or another about The Real Housewives of New Jersey, especially since we’re not getting any new information about the show.

The latest claims were that Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice have finally called a truce on their decades-plus feud.

Reportedly, the sisters-in-law decided to end the drama for the good of the show, but is this true?

Well, since pigs are not flying, let’s call this one a rumor with no merit, as both have made it clear they have no desire to reconcile.

RHONJ viewers have blamed the sisters-in-law for the demise of the franchise and now things are at a standstill as the network tries to decide who will stay and who will go.

Executive producer Andy Cohen spoke out after Season 14 ended and told fans that they would take time to figure out a way forward.

RHONJ stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are not reconciling

RHONJ fans desperately want to see the franchise return to its former glory, and the castmates are hoping for that, too.

However, do Melissa and Teresa want it bad enough to reconcile for the good of the show?

If you got excited about the recent rumors that the Garden State ladies had buried the hatchet, you’re about to be disappointed.

“The rumor that Teresa and Melissa are going to drop their feud could not be further from the truth,” a source close to production told OK!, noting in the title that the pair had “no plans” to fix their issues.

As if the feuding duo haven’t made it abundantly clear that they want nothing to do with each other, the insider reiterated that sentiment.

“Teresa wants nothing to do with Melissa or her brother,” the source noted. ”She made that clear this season and that’s not something she’s going to change her mind on.”

Teresa and Melissa want nothing to do with each other

The rumor emerged from a Life & Style article claiming the two RHONJ stars were planning to put “their fiery feud on hold” to save the franchise.

However, the insider noted that it was just about business, and the two had no plans to become besties or repair their friendship.

If the reconciliation rumor sounded far-fetched, you had all right to be doubtful because it’s not true.

After they pledged at the Season 13 reunion to remove themselves from each other’s lives for good, the Giudices and the Gorgas have remained firm on that.

The feuding sides filmed Season 14 without any interaction between Melissa and Teresa, until the finale where they had a hilarious back-and-forth that has since spawned several memes and Gifs.

Melissa recently confessed she would walk away from the show if they brought Teresa back.

So, something drastic would’ve had to happen in the past few days for the brunette beauty to change her tune.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.