Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania prove they are ‘glam queens’

Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania hosted an event last night, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars were all glammed up.

The Galentine’s Day event was held in New York, and attendees were treated to an open bar and goody bags, but not before walking the pink carpet and snapping photos with the Jersey girls.

Teresa’s friend Entrepreneur, Alexa Persico, also attended the event, and she posted a photo on social media taken with the hosts and called them her “Glam Queens.”

The snap showed Teresa clad in a figure-flattering midi dress with a sequin bodice and a deep cutout below the bust.

The bottom half featured a stunning blue color, and the OG paired the dress with sparkly, pointy-toed pumps.

The 50-year-old opted for a playful half-up-half-down hairstyle complemented by pale pink lips and smokey eye makeup.

Meanwhile, Dolores stood out in a hot pink velvet suit with pink pants and a matching blazer. She added a black high-neck blouse underneath paired with black platform heels.

Teresa Giudice, Alexa Persico and Dolores Catania. Pic credit: @alexepersico/Instagram

Teresa Giudice promoted the Galentine’s Day event

While tickets for the event were sold online, the Bravo Housewives also treated some lucky fans to free tickets.

Teresa recently promoted the hosting gig on Instagram put on by Adina Eden.

She teased all the great things to expect and shared that there would be free ear piercings and welded bracelets, a VIP experience photo booth, and much more.

She also announced the giveaway for 10 fans to attend the soiree by following the three Instagram pages outlined in her post and tagging three friends in the comment section.

The event was held on Thursday, February 9, and Teresa had promised to announce the winners the Sunday prior.

However, it’s unclear where the announcement was made as there is nothing on Teresa or Dolores’ Instagram page regarding the free ticket winners.

The RHONJ drama plays out between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga

There’s been a lot of drama surrounding Teresa and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga over the past few months, but the Season 13 premiere has shed more insight into their feud.

Furthermore, text messages between the feuding castmates were recently leaked online.

It seems whoever leaked the messages was trying to prove that Melissa lied when she said she didn’t hear from Teresa after they taped the reunion — as the messages showed a lengthy exchange between them before filming.

However, Melissa has since responded and doubled down by saying the messages proved her point since Teresa only contacted her after the reunion aired, and she got backlash from viewers.

Meanwhile, Teresa has been throwing shade at Melissa on her podcast, Namaste B$tches. She recently listed all the contributions she’s made on the show over the years and accused Melissa of using her for a storyline.

Melissa recently spoke to People about the situation and said she was “done with the toxicity.”

The 43-year-old wants to wash her hands clean of the drama, but with an entire season left to play out, that might prove very difficult.

We’ve only seen one episode of Season 13 so far, and it’s already causing a firestorm, so we can only imagine how much worse this feud will get as the season continues.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.