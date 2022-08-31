Teresa Giudice admits she ‘can’t keep’ her hands off Luis Ruelas following honeymoon

Teresa Giudice raves about her sex life. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdmediaDuring an interview,

Teresa Giudice got candid about her healthy sex life with her new husband Luis Ruelas, and noted that they amped things up during their honeymoon.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has returned home from a romantic getaway in Mykonos, Greece after tying the knot on August 6. We saw lots of photos of the couple laying about on the beach during several PDA-filled moments.

Teresa recently revealed that she and Luis got very busy during their time away as they couldn’t keep their hands off each other. She even shared that they had several times each day of their romantic trips.

The couple is still in wedded bliss after having a lavish wedding in New Jersey a few weeks ago attended by their family and close friends.

It wasn’t long before they jetted off on their honeymoon, where they enjoyed romantic dinners and boat rides to celebrate their marriage, a helicopter ride, and many more fun-filled adventures.

However, Teresa made it known that they spent plenty of time in the bedroom during their time away as well.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had an appearance at the Live! Casino and Hotel in Philadelphia and during a Q&A she got candid about her sex life.

Teresa revealed that she and Luis had sex five times per day during their honeymoon as noted by PEOPLE.

The City Pulse scribe Whitney Ullman captured the Q&A, which showed Teresa’s castmate Dolores Catania and RHONY alum, Dorinda Medley on the panel as well.

“We’re very sexual and I love it because when you love someone, you want to be that way with them,” said Teresa who admitted that normally, she and Luis have sex “every day, at least twice a day.”

“Morning and at night. If he gets me during the day, that’s three!” she bluntly stated during the chat.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are hot and heavy

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to rave about her healthy sex life with Luis Ruelas and noted, “I can’t keep my hands off of him, he can’t keep his hands off of me.”

“I can’t keep my tongue out of his mouth, he can’t keep his tongue out of my mouth. I’ll leave it at that,” continued Teresa.

“We’re very hot and steamy and I think that’s the way you have to be,” said the newly married Mrs. Ruelas. “I’m really so attracted to him, and vice versa, and I love every minute of it. You have to be! Otherwise, why would I get married?”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.