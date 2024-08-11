Teen Mom’s Ashley Jones says she and daughter Holly are ‘safe’ following ‘traumatic’ alleged kidnapping

Ashley Jones is updating her fans following a frightening incident reportedly involving herself, her daughter, Holly, and her estranged husband, Bar Smith.

The Teen Mom star shared a post online this week, letting her followers know that she and 6-year-old Holly are “safe.”

The message comes on the heels of an incident of alleged kidnapping and domestic violence in which Ashley says she was the victim.

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports, Ashley claims that Bar got upset after she posted a photo of herself and her new man in her Instagram Story.

According to police reports obtained by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Bar threatened to leave California and come to Ashley’s home in Nevada after seeing the photo online.

Bar allegedly followed through with the threat, so Ashley’s mom, Tea, called the police to conduct a welfare check after Ashley stopped answering her phone while Bar was inside her apartment.

Ashley Jones’s ‘triggering’ ordeal explained

According to the police report, Ashley reportedly told officers, “Bariki is inside the apartment, he was not invited over, and that she would like officers to accompany her inside to ask him to leave. Ashley was very scared of Bariki. She was crying, shaking, and very emotional.”

According to Ashley, he also allegedly took her phone, electronics, and keys from her.

At that point, Ashley claimed that Bar demanded she drive to her new boyfriend’s house, but she refused.

Ashley claimed Bar told her, “Say something again, and I will break your f**king jaw,” and barricaded them inside her apartment.

Bar, who has a lengthy criminal record, reportedly had an active warrant out for his arrest at the time of the incident and was detained by the police and has since been charged.

Ashley reassures Teen Mom fans she and Holly are ‘SAFE’

Ashley is now letting her fans know that she is okay after the alleged incident.

In her Instagram Story, Ashley shared a snippet from her broadcast channel, explaining, “I have been trying to be quiet about all [of this] because it’s an open case and it’s also very triggering and traumatic.”

Ashley and her daughter, Holly, are doing well. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Ashley went on to claim that she’s inundated with new legal information every morning and thanked her fans and followers for their concern.

“I want yall to know that Holly and I are both SAFE,” she added.

“I am trying my best to handle this with grace because my child is watching, and at the end of the day Bar is Hollys father,” Ashley concluded.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Ashley last week filed for divorce from Bar after three years of marriage.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.