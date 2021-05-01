Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Kiaya Elliott arrested, facing gun and assault charges

Kiaya Elliott venting about previous troubles on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. Pic credit: MTV

Kiaya Elliott, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star, is in trouble with the law after being arrested and charged with assault/battery and brandishing a gun.

The reality star was handed the three misdemeanor charges following an incident at a party which she attended with on-off girlfriend Teazha on March 21.

A fight reportedly broke out, and Kiaya is said to have been somehow involved.

A source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, “A guy eventually jumped into the fight and Kiaya claimed he pulled out a gun and pointed it at her.

“Kiaya wasn’t really injured, but she did file charges against the guy for assault and battery and for pointing a gun at her.”

A few days later, on March 25, Kiaya was arrested after the man — and another woman — reportedly both filed charges against her.

Kiaya and Teazha working out their issues with a couples therapist on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. Pic credit: MTV

One charge is for pointing/brandishing a firearm, and two charges — one filed by the man, and one by the women — are for Class 1 Assault/Battery.

Kiaya jokes about mugshot on Instagram

Following her arrest, Elliott posted her mugshot on her Instagram account and joked about why she did not look put together when the police came knocking at her door.

Kiaya’s mugshot, which she joked about on Instagram. Pic credit: @therealkiaayaa

“Thinking about the time I took my wig off to wash my hair and got arrested before I could finish taking my cornrows out,” she wrote in a caption alongside the picture.

She later posted bond for $3,500, and a court hearing has been set for June 16.

What does this mean for the future of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant?

The Ashley’s source claimed that while MTV were aware of the arrest, Teen Mom cameras were not there to capture it.

Now, fans are wondering if this incident will jeopardize Kiaya’s place on the show.

There have been plenty of other Teen Mom franchise stars who have had run-ins with the law. Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood once was once arrested for wielding a machete against her boyfriend.

So far, there has been no official response from MTV about Kiaya’s arrest — or about any changes in casting as a result.

Kiaya joined the program in 2019, and her story featured her and Teazha while she was in the last stages of pregnancy with her son, Amour Armani-Nathaniel Elliott. The 19-year-old was known for bringing extra drama to the show.

Kiaya was hoping to be chosen as the replacement for fan-favorite Chelsea Houska after her departure from Teen Mom 2. The position was eventually filled by her Young and Pregnant co-star, Ashley Jones.

Like many other reality shows, filming for the next season of Y&P was put on pause during the pandemic, before resuming with extra safety precautions. Three out of the five cast members were later exposed to COVID-19, and they were forced to shut down production again.

Fellow cast member Kayla Sessler recently revealed that the show will be coming back, but the premiere date has been delayed until August of this year.

Audiences will have to wait until then to see if MTV can shed some light as to exactly what happened with Kiaya and what led to her arrest.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant is currently on hiatus.