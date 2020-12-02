Kiaya Elliott hopes to land open spot on Teen Mom 2 after Chelsea Houska’s exit

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star Kiaya Elliott hopes to land a spot on Teen Mom 2 after Chelsea Houska’s exit.

Hot on the heels of the news Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant is returning for Season 3, the rumor mill is buzzing that Kiaya might be jumping ship — or at least she wants to.

As fans know, Chelsea recently announced she is not coming back for another season on Teen Mom 2. Since Chelsea broke the news of her departure, fans have been anxiously awaiting and guessing who would take her place.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Kiaya’s name is now on that list.

Kiaya uses social media to talk Teen Mom 2

Kiaya recently shared an Instagram Story with a fan question asking her if she could replace Chelsea on Teen Mom 2.

The MTV personality tagged the show in her story with the captain, “The people want what they want.” Now fans can’t stop talking about Kiaya possibly moving shows.

Teen Mom Madness captured Kiaya’s message for all fans to see. It sounds like the young mother is up for moving to the more popular show but will producers agree?

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant isn’t a breakout hit for MTV like Teen Mom OG or Teen Mom 2. In fact, the network took so long to decide to bring the show back that some viewers thought the spinoff show had been canceled.

If Kiaya is given the option to move to Teen Mom 2, it could mean more job security for the young mom. She is said to be filming for Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant Season 3 right now, so any change is likely to take place once that is completed.

Not the first to cast member to switch shows

Kiaya isn’t the first Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star to hit the rumor mill as a potential cast member for Teen Mom 2.

Jade Cline is now a Teen Mom 2 star but she got her start on Season 1 of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. Fans know Jade took the place of Janelle Evans in May 2019, which is why it seems likely the network will be picking Chelsea’s replacement from the spin-off.

It makes sense for the reality TV show to pull a cast member from the Teen Mom fanbase. The cast member already knows the process and is familiar with how the show works.

Plus, fans might not just adjust to a random person joining Teen Mom 2. It might be easier for MTV to add a newbie to Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant than Teem Mom 2.

Would you like to see Kiaya Elliott replace Chelsea Houska on Teen Mom 2?