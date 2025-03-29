Teen Mom viewers startled by Maci Bookout’s appearance: ‘Maci looks so different’

Maci Bookout doesn’t look like herself anymore.

That’s the case, according to Teen Mom viewers, anyway.

The 33-year-old longtime reality TV star is still filming for the Teen Mom franchise.

Most recently, Maci has appeared in the spinoff, The Next Chapter.

This season, Maci was visited by a Teen Mom franchise alum, Kailyn Lowry.

Their meet-up was shared in a clip posted to @teenmom’s Instagram page in a Reel captioned, “Catching up with Kail! 💘 It’s a reunion on tonight’s #TeenMom, tune in at 8p on @MTV 💐”

In the clip, Kailyn travels to Maci’s hometown, Chattanooga, Tennessee, where they catch up with each other.

While the post focused on Kailyn and Maci’s reunion, quite a few Teen Mom viewers were more focused on Maci’s appearance in the clip and picked her apart in the clip.

Teen Mom critics say Maci looks ‘old’

One Instagram user wrote, “Maci starting to look 45 years old.”

Several others agreed with the comment, adding that it “makes sense” since Maci is seen drinking in “almost every episode.”

Maci faced harsh criticism on social media. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

“I’ve noticed that too,” added a third commenter.

Another critic added that Maci “is one that isn’t aging well.”

@donnawillis1529 commented that Maci looks “so different.”

“Aging like milk,” read another comment from an online hater.

Maci’s haters continued to bash her looks. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Others added that Maci looks “so old” and “like shes been through it.”

Maci opens up about co-parenting with Ryan amid his sobriety

Her appearance aside, Maci and Kailyn’s conversation turned to co-parenting with their exes.

During their chat, Maci revealed that her baby daddy, Ryan Edwards, was approaching the two-year mark for his sobriety.

“Up until then, we did not co-parent… like at all,” Maci confessed.

“I co-parented with his parents,” Maci added.

“You know? Like, I feel like we’re just now building a co-parenting relationship,” Maci continued.

Despite losing years of a co-parenting relationship, Maci shared that she wasn’t resentful towards Ryan.

Maci said she’s done a “s**t load” of work and started doing AL-ANON, which helped her lose feelings of resentment and anger.

“I have learned and believe and understand that I can not make up for what Ryan has done, and it’s not my responsibility,” Maci admitted.

And when it comes to what Bentley missed out on while Ryan was absent due to his addiction battles, she said that only Ryan can make up for that lost time, not her.

“I cannot do that. Only Ryan can do that,” Maci said.

Season 2B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.