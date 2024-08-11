Teen Mom viewers drag Catelynn Baltierra for claiming she can ‘fight’

Catelynn Baltierra is ready to fight anyone who dares bully her kids.

The Teen Mom star recently wore a t-shirt with a quote that implied she would throw down if anyone messed with her children.

During a recent episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the 33-year-old mom of four sported a t-shirt that got her point across.

The back of the shirt read, “If Your Kid Bullies Mine I Hope You Can Fight Too.”

Fan page @teenmomfanz shared a screenshot of Catelynn wearing the t-shirt in her kitchen during a Teen Mom: The Next Chapter scene.

The caption of the Instagram post read, “Okay! Miss #CatelynnBaltierra was sporting this shirt on a recent #TeenMom episode, letting it be known she’ll get active when it comes to her girls 😩🤜🤛.”

More than 25,000 Teen Mom fans liked the post, and hundreds more commented on Catelynn’s on-air wardrobe choice.

The consensus was that Catelynn is all bark and no bite.

Teen Mom viewers think Catelynn is blowing smoke: ‘You would get dragged’

“I mean I like [Catelynn] but ain’t nobody gon be scared of her,” wrote one of Catelynn’s critics.

Another Teen Mom viewer added, “I love Cait but I don’t think she got hands.”

“Yea right, she’d just crumble up & cry,” proposed @silviar_96.

One Instagram user predicted that if confronted with a bully, Catelynn would “call Tyler to fight while she cries and smokes.”

“Riiioight. She gets out of breath getting into a car,” added @blubj3737.

More Teen Mom fans added their two cents, all agreeing that Catelynn wouldn’t be able to hold her own in the event she came face-to-face with a bully and had to toss paws.

One of her disparagers commented that she would “get dragged,” with another adding that Catelynn’s daughters would “end up embarrassed and even more bullied when she gets dragged and beat up.”

Another commenter expressed that Catelynn doesn’t give off a vibe that she can fight.

Others mocked Catelynn’s struggle with anxiety.

“The only thing Cait fights is her anxiety,” wrote one Teen Mom critic, with another adding, “Respectfully I think she would just have an anxiety attack.”

Catelynn sends a caustic message to Carly’s adoptive parents

Catelyn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, share three daughters: Nova, 9, Vaeda, 5, and Rya, 3.

In addition to Nova, Vaeda, and Rya, the couple also share 15-year-old Carly, whom they placed for adoption in 2009 shortly after her birth.

Catelynn and Tyler have been vocal about Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, allegedly not adhering to their open adoption agreement.

Catelynn has spoken out on Teen Mom and social media, accusing Brandon and Teresa of not upholding their end of the bargain and withholding their annual visits with Carly.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Catelynn took aim at Brandon and Teresa in a scathing social media post.

Catelynn posted a TikTok with a voiceover message relating to adoptive parents not keeping the open adoption in place.

Catelynn seemingly used the TikTok video as a way to send a scorching message to Brandon and Teresa.

“You have massively f***ed me over. I will never think of you the same. Enjoy your bad karma. Rot in Hell, evil b***h,” the video’s voiceover stated.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.