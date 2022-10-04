Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers bash Briana DeJesus for wanting another baby

Briana said she wants another baby, and her critics feel she is biting off more than she can chew. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Briana DeJesus says she wants more kids, but fans of the show think she should be focusing on other things instead.

Briana was one of eight moms from the Teen Mom franchise to join Season 1 of the latest spinoff, The Next Chapter.

In a bonus video shared by Teen Mom’s official Instagram, Briana and some other moms dished their plans to expand their families and what’s next in their futures.

Briana opened the video segment and was asked whether she would like more kids in addition to her daughters, Nova, 11, and Stella, 5.

“Yeah, I want more kids. I want one more child, and I hope it’s a boy. Hopefully, I can make that happen sooner than later,” Briana admitted, adding a side-eyed wink at the end of her statement.

TMTNC viewers who watched the IG clip took to the comments, where many of them slammed Briana for wanting to expand her family.

A couple of Briana’s critics called her out for bashing her former Teen Mom 2 co-star Kail Lowry for having three baby daddies. If Briana were to have another child, she would add a third baby daddy to the mix, as Nova and Stella have different fathers.

“Briana looking for next baby daddy. 3 kids by 3 baby daddy’s. Wasn’t she the one who put kail down for that,” asked one critic, while another echoed the sentiment with their comment, “And she will have 3 different baby daddies but wasn’t she clowning Kail for having 3 baby daddies.”

Another one of Briana’s detractors thought she should wait to have more kids until she’s in a stable relationship or gets married and pointed out that she already struggles to get along with the two baby daddies she currently has, Devoin Austin and Luis Hernandez.

One TMTNC viewer felt Briana needed to “work on” herself before bringing another baby into the picture and warned her, “Don’t be like Nick Cannon.”

Is Briana ready to take the next step with boyfriend, Bobby Scott?

Briana has opened up previously about wanting to expand her family. Last year, the reality TV star told her fans that she wanted “one more” kid, but not at the time, and that although she preferred a boy the third time around, the gender “doesn’t matter.”

Also, last year, while still engaged to her ex-fiance Javi Gonzalez, Briana teased that she was ready to start a family with him. When asked whether she was ready for more kids, she simply answered, “Maybe 👀.”

Now that Briana is in a relationship with former Teen Mom security guard Bobby Scott and has moved out of the Florida home she once shared with her mom Roxanne and sister Brittany, perhaps she’s ready to add another little one to the mix.

