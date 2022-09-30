Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers are rooting for Ashley Jones and Bar Smith’s relationship

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans are hoping Bar and Ashley have what it takes to make their marriage last. Pic credit: MTV

Ashley Jones and Bar Smith shared a sweet reunion on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, and viewers are rooting for their marriage to last.

Ashley and Bar have been sharing their storyline with Teen Mom fans since 2018 when they joined the cast of Young + Pregnant.

The couple, who shares a 4-year-old daughter named Holly, have faced their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship.

Despite some rocky moments between themselves, Ashley and Bar secretly tied the knot in 2021 and only announced their married status after appearing on Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Since seemingly mending their relationship — after working with Dr. Bryant during Season 1 of TMFR — Ashley and Bar have been taking steps to keep their marriage going.

During this week’s episode of TMTNC, viewers watched an emotional scene as Ashley surprised Bar at the airport when he arrived home from rehab after a month-long stint.

Ashley Jones and Bar Smith share emotional moment at the airport

Teen Mom shared the clip on their official Instagram – Bar was genuinely surprised and thankful for Ashley’s arrival and viewers were equally as happy to cheer them on.

TMTNC viewers took to the comments section to show their support for the couple and Bar and Ashley showed each other some love too.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“I was genuinely surprised I turned and seen ash 😭❤️ I was looking for a elderly driver with a sign looking for me hahaha ❤️ @ashleysiren” Bar commented.

Ashley reciprocated the gesture with her reply: “I’m always coming for you baby.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers support Ashley and Bar’s marriage

Showing support for the couple, one TMTNC fan wrote, “Stay strong 💪🏽 Bar Ashley is rare fight to keep your family tight 💪🏽🙏🏽💙”

Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

“My hearttttttt 🥺🥹💘 rooting for these two until the end of time!” wrote another fan of the show.

Earlier this month, Ashley revealed that she and Bar are expecting their second child; this, after her co-star Briana DeJesus leaked the news.

In May, Ashley answered some curious fans’ questions about expanding her family. At the time, however, she noted that she wanted to wait until she graduates nursing school before bringing another baby into the world.

Between filming for TMTNC, going to nursing school, running her salon, hosting her podcast, raising her daughter Holly, and working on her marriage, Ashley has a lot on her plate these days.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.