Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Leah Messer’s fiance Jaylan Mobley contacted her exes before proposing

Jaylan Mobley wanted to make sure his Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fiancee Leah Messer’s exes were okay with him popping the question before he joined their blended family.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jaylan proposed to Leah last month during their one-year anniversary trip to Costa Rica.

This will mark the third marriage for Leah. She was briefly married to Corey Simms from October 2010 to June 2011 and they share 12-year-old twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah. Leah was also married to Jeremy Calvert from April 2012 until June 2015 and they share a 9-year-old daughter, Addie.

Before planning a wedding as future husband and wife, Jaylan wanted to make sure that Leah’s ex-husbands were okay with their plans ahead of asking for her hand in marriage.

The 26-year-old Cyber Forensics and Security Professor and the 30-year-old Teen Mom 2 alum recently spoke with ET’s Deidre Behar about their recent engagement.

Before reaching out to Leah’s ex-husbands, Jaylan first made sure that Leah’s three daughters were on board with the idea, and even gifted them their own “forever promise” rings. “They absolutely loved it,” Jaylan said of his gifts for the girls.

After getting Aleeah, Ali, and Addie’s blessings, Jaylan felt it was only right that he moved on to their dads, Corey and Jeremy.

“Actually, me and Corey went, we went golfing, and we actually had a discussion about it,” Jaylan shared. “And he was all good with that. And I’ve also had discussions with Jeremy throughout and after, and he’s always been like, ‘Hey man, I’m just glad you’re the one that’s in my daughter’s life, as becoming that stepdad.'”

Jaylan’s interactions with Corey will play out on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Jaylan added that some episodes this season on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will show him and Corey hanging out. Additionally, Leah said that Jaylan has taken part in her co-parenting conversations with Corey and Jeremy, which she appreciates, noting, “It feels great that we can co-parent together.”

Leah and Jaylan plan to incorporate her girls in their wedding day as her twins will serve as junior bridesmaids. The couple hasn’t yet decided whether they’ll allow MTV’s cameras to document their special day. As Leah put it, “under certain circumstances,” they would consider it.

You can watch Leah and Jaylan’s interview with ET in its entirety here.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.