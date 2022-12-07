Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Leah Messer says ‘shame on me’ after Jaylan Mobley’s proposal airs

Leah seemingly accused her ex-fiance Jaylan of “misleading” her. Pic credit: MTV

Jaylan Mobley’s proposal to Leah Messer played out on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, and Leah appeared to throw shade at her ex-fiance.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jaylan popped the question to Leah in August 2022, during their one-year anniversary trip to Costa Rica.

However, just two months later, the former couple called off their engagement.

In what was likely an awkward moment for Leah, the proposal played out during the Tuesday, December 6 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Following the episode, Leah took to her Instagram Stories where she shared a cryptic screenshot, seemingly aimed at Jaylan.

Leah shared a photo of a page from the book, Trauma: Becoming a Healed You by Sara Sheehan. The chapter of the page Leah chose to share was titled Two-sided story and mentioned the phrase “Shame on me” several times.

Leah Messer shares cryptic post about being ‘misled’ following Jaylan Mobley proposal airing on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

The chapter went on to mention expressing shame for someone putting up with mind games, being misled, and for “always making me feel we had a chance.”

Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

This isn’t the only awkward scene during Teen Mom: The Next Chapter that Leah watched unfold. During an episode last month, Jaylan and Leah’s first ex-husband, Corey Simms, met up to discuss the engagement.

Leah’s reaction to watching the scene play out came in the form of a comment on Teen Mom’s official Instagram, which read, “A-w-k-w-a-r-d.”

Leah stays tight-lipped amid Jaylan cheating rumors

Neither Leah nor Jaylan have given reasons for their split. Teen Mom fans have wondered why the former couple went their separate ways, and so suddenly, with many speculating that cheating was to blame.

Leah addressed the questions on Twitter in October 2022, telling her followers, “While y’all are tripping on what the reason for the breakup is, we’re solid. Refocusing and transitioning into better days ahead of us.”

Jaylan moved out of his and Leah’s spacious West Virginia home shortly after their breakup and is reportedly living in an apartment.

These days, Leah is focused on parenting her three daughters, twin sisters Ali and Aleeah, 12, and Addie, 9. Her activity on Instagram has included her daughters’ busy lives, full of doctors’ appointments, cheer competitions, and spending time with family. Following her split from Jaylan, Leah wiped all pics of them from her IG account.

Jaylan also wiped all pics of Leah from his IG, and his posts these days center around his personal life as a newly-single man.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.