Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Leah Messer reacts to her exes Jaylan Mobley and Corey Simms meeting up

Leah Messer’s ex-fiance, Jaylan Mobley, and her ex-husband, Corey Simms, met up during the November 22 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.
The scene was awkward for Teen Mom viewers since they know that Leah and Jaylan have since split and his conversation with Corey focused on proposing to Leah.
Jaylan proposed to Leah in August 2022 during an anniversary trip to Costa Rica. However, the duo went their separate ways just two months later.
Despite their split, Leah and Jaylan’s romance is playing out in Season 1 of The Next Chapter, as the events were filmed while they were still a couple.
Tuesday’s episode saw Jaylan meet with Leah’s ex and father to her twin daughters, Corey Simms. The gentlemen gathered at a driving range to talk about Jaylan’s relationship with Leah and his plans to pop the question.
The scene was uncomfortable to watch, given the current circumstances … and Leah was one of the first to admit it.
Leah Messer reacts to watching Jaylan Mobley meet with Corey Simms
Teen Mom shared the clip on their official Instagram of Jaylan spilling the serious news to Corey.
Leah shared her reaction to watching the scene unfold in the comments section. She left a comment which read, “A-w-k-w-a-r-d 🙃.”
Many fans of the show felt similarly and took to the comments to share their thoughts on the scene.
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers agree the scene was ‘uncomfortable’ to watch
“Looked soooo uncomfortable,” wrote one viewer, while another felt the clip “didn’t age well.”
“What an awkward, forced conversation!” penned another viewer who agreed that Corey looked uncomfortable during the scene.
Another Teen Mom fan echoed the sentiment, calling the scene “so forced,” adding that Corey likely didn’t enjoy filming the scene with Jaylan.